Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Gillingham

Shrewsbury Town welcome Gillingham on Saturday as they aim to achieve back to back home wins.

Shrewsbury Town’s 2-0 success at home to Southend a fortnight ago is their only victory in the league so far this season.

They will face a Gillingham side tomorrow who have struggled themselves – losing four of their last five league matches.

John Askey can welcome back Lenell John-Lewis to the side, but Abo Eisa (knee) remains sidelined.

Shrewsbury’s last home victory against Gillingham came in October 2013; with goals from Joe Jacobson and Liam McAlinden sealing a 2-0 win.

Gillingham have a raft of injuries to contend with. Connor Ogilvie (ankle) and Dean Parrett groin will be monitored but could recover.

Regan Charles-Cook and Callum Reilly (both ankle) are struggling for fitness, whilst Elliot List has a rib complaint. Billy Bingham remains out with an ankle injury of his own.

Gillingham, who lost 4-2 against Peterborough United last time out – occupy 21st place in the League One table.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-5-1)

1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 5. Sadler, 22. Waterfall, 6. Beckles, 18. Gilliead, 8. Docherty, 42. Grant, 29. Norburn, 7. Whalley, 9. Angol

Subs: 11. Gnahoua, 13. Bolton, 14. John-Lewis, 15. Arnold, 20. Holloway, 28. Laurent, 38. Barnett

Gillingham: (4-1-2-1-2)

1. Holy, 12. Fuller, 5. Ehmer, 6. Zakuani, 34. Ogilvie, 8. Parrett, 33. Byrne, 13. Reilly, 11. Charles-Cook, 7. Hanlan, 14. Parker

Subs: 2. O’Neill, 3. Garmston, 4. Lacey, 9. Eaves, 10. Wilkinson, 24. Rees, 30. Hadler

Stats:

The first meeting between these sides ended in a 0-0 draw in November 1951. Town has won 24 meetings, Gillingham 19, whilst there have been 20 draws. Town have lost just one of their previous 11 meetings against Gillingham.

Other League One Fixtures:

AFC Wimbledon V Oxford

Bradford V Bristol Rovers

Burton V Scunthorpe

Coventry V Sunderland: (12.30)

Fleetwood V Barnsley

Luton V Charlton

Peterborough V Blackpool

Plymouth V Doncaster

Rochdale V Portsmouth

Walsall V Accrington

Wycombe V Southend