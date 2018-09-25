Shropshire’s Alexei Kervezee tops Unicorns Championship Western Division run charts for 2018 season

Shropshire’s Alexei Kervezee scored more runs than any other player in the Unicorns Championship Western Division during a successful first season with the county.

The former Worcestershire man struck 748 runs in six Championship matches as he ended the campaign with an impressive average of 74.80.

Kervezee’s top score of the season was 166 in the first innings of the match against champions Berkshire at Finchampstead.

He hit 158 away to Herefordshire and 140 against Devon at Bridgnorth while he also weighed in with four half centuries in the Championship.

Bryan Jones, Shropshire’s chairman of selectors, said: “Alexei was a fine player at Worcester and I think he’s shown, particularly in the last innings of the season against Devon and at Finchampstead against Berkshire what a good player he is and why they thought so highly of him.

“He’s gone about his business very well and very professionally for us. He’s a quiet character really in the changing room, but the players respect him and respect his qualities. He’s scored a lot of runs and been very good for us.”

Shropshire captain Steve Leach added: “Alexei has scored more than 700 Championship runs, which is pretty outstanding, and his knock in the final game against Devon was a very special one.

“I would like to think that he’s enjoyed his cricket with us this year. He’s been relaxed and it’s enabled him to play his best cricket with the pressure off and with a good set of guys. It is a team effort, but ultimately Alexei has been outstanding with the bat.”

Meanwhile, Oswestry’s left-arm spinner Warrick Fynn topped the Shropshire bowling averages in the Unicorns Championship for the 2018 season, taking 26 wickets in four matches at 16.04 apiece.

Fynn, whose best haul was seven for 60 in the second innings of the victory over Dorset at Bournemouth in August, finished 12th in the Western Division bowling averages for the season.