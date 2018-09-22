Match Report: Scunthorpe United 1 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town were unable to capitalise on their first win of the season as they fell to a narrow defeat against Scunthorpe United.

Former Shrewsbury Town target Lee Novak notched the game’s only goal in the second half.

John Askey named the same eleven that beat Southend 2-0 last time out. Lenell John-Lewis missed the squad with a sickness bug, Kieran Kennedy replaced him on the bench.

Shrewsbury Town began the game on the front foot. Omar Beckles cut the ball back to Shaun Whalley, but the winger’s effort was heroically blocked.

There was very little in terms of clear-cut chances in the opening stages, but Scunthorpe’s defenders stood firm to deny Anthony Grant.

Rangers loanee Greg Docherty was looking for his third goal in as many games, but his low strike was well saved by ex Newcastle United stopper Jak Alnwick.

At the beginning of the second half, the home side seized the initiative. Ike Ugbo tested Joel Coleman but the Huddersfield loanee was equal to the danger.

Scunthorpe took the lead in the 55th minute. Shrewsbury cleared a free-kick only as far as Matt Lund, he recycled the ball into the box and Lee Novak was on hand to finish from close range.

Stuart McCall’s men should have doubled their advantage. Ipswich loanee Josh Emmanuel under hit his back pass and Ike Ugbo got in-behind. The Chelsea loanee failed to convert with Joel Coleman standing up to the task.

At the other end, Greg Docherty fired over the bar after Scunthorpe struggled to clear a corner.

Salop continued to force the issue, but still await their first away win of the season. They welcome Gillingham next Saturday, whilst Scunthorpe visit Burton Albion.

Team Line-Ups:

Scunthorpe United: (4-4-2)

25. Alnwick, 14. Perch, 20. Goode, 21. Burgess, 3. Borthwick-Jackson, 49. Colclough (72), 6. Ojo, 7. Lund, 11. Morris, 17. Novak (81), 9. Ugbo (88)

Subs: 8. Horsfield, 10. Humphrys (88), 12. Dales (72), 18. Thomas, 23. McArdle (81), 27. Flatt, 33. Butroid

Subs Not Used: 8. Horsfield, 18. Thomas, 27. Flatt, 33. Butroid

Shrewsbury Town: (4-5-1)

1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 5. Sadler, 22. Waterfall, 6. Beckles, 18. Gilliead (90), 8. Docherty, 42. Grant (66), 29. Norburn, 7. Whalley, 9. Angol

Subs: 4. Kennedy, 11. Gnahoua (90), 13. Bolton, 15. Arnold, 20. Holloway (66), 28. Laurent, 38. Barnett

Subs Not Used: 4. Kennedy, 13. Bolton, 15. Arnold, 28. Laurent, 38. Barnett

Other League One Results:

Accrington 2 – 1 AFC Wimbledon

Barnsley P – P Burton

Blackpool 0 – 0 Luton

Bristol Rovers 3 – 1 Coventry

Charlton 2 – 1 Plymouth

Doncaster 2 – 1 Bradford

Gillingham 2 – 4 Peterborough

Oxford 1 – 2 Walsall

Portsmouth 2 – 2 Wycombe

Southend 1 – 0 Fleetwood

Sunderland 4 – 1 Rochdale 7