Match Preview: Scunthorpe United v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town will be looking to build on last week’s first win of the campaign as they travel to Scunthorpe.

John Askey won his first competitive game as Shrewsbury boss last weekend, and is unlikely to make any changes for their trip to Scunthorpe.

Town have no new injury concerns, but Abo Eisa remains side-lined with a knee injury.

Goals courtesy of Jon Nolan and Stefan Payne gave Shrewsbury a 2-1 victory in last season’s corresponding fixture.

Scunthorpe will be without Manchester United loanee Cameron Borthwick-Jackson who suffered concussion in the 3-2 win at AFC Wimbledon.

Former Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Matt Gilks is out, whilst fellow stopper Rory Watson is also a doubt.

Rory McArdle will not feature either, whilst James Clarke continues to struggle for fitness.

Scunthorpe occupies 15th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups:

Scunthorpe United: (4-4-2)

25. Alnwick, 14. Perch, 20. Goode, 21. Burgess, 33. Butroid, 49. Colclough, 6. Ojo, 7. Lund, 11. Morris, 9. Ugbo, 17. Novak

Subs: 8. Horsfield, 10. Humphrys, 12. Dales, 15. Lewis, 18. Thomas, 27. Flatt, 29. Wootton,

Shrewsbury Town: (4-3-3)

1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 5. Sadler, 22. Waterfall, 6. Beckles, 42. Grant, 8. Docherty, 29. Norburn, 7. Whalley, 9. Angol, 18. Gilliead

Subs: 11. Gnahoua, 13. Bolton, 14. John-Lewis, 15. Arnold, 20. Holloway, 28. Laurent, 38. Barnett

Stats:

The first meeting between these sides ended 0-0 in August 1950. Shrewsbury have won all three of the previous meetings, but prior to that they had not beaten the Iron in 17 attempts.

Shrewsbury have only kept one clean sheet away from home in this fixture since November 1967.

Other League One Fixtures:

Accrington V AFC Wimbledon

Barnsley V Burton

Blackpool V Luton

Bristol Rovers V Coventry

Charlton V Plymouth

Doncaster V Bradford

Gillingham V Peterborough

Oxford V Walsall

Southend V Fleetwood

Sunderland V Rochdale