Telford BMX duo bring home the British titles

Two girls from a Telford BMX club have brought home two British titles after racing against the best riders in the country in Blackpool.

Chelsey Barnett, aged 11, and nine-year-old Erin Marsh, who both ride for Wrekin Riders BMX Race Club in Dawley competed in the British BMX Championships.

Chelsey, who is also a member of national race team VGC UCC Race Team, took 4th, 4th and 3rd in her motos which took her through to the main final where she took 6th place.

Erin, who was racing her first British Championships after only taking part in some races of the national series this year, took an amazing 3rd, 3rd and a 5th in her motos to make it into the top 8. She went on to take the British number 6 title in the final against the fastest girls in the country.

Chelsey, who is a pupil at Telford Park School, and Erin who is a pupil at Cookley Sebright Primary School, Cookley, Kidderminster, train at the Duce Drive £250,000 national standard track in Dawley and travel all over the country competing in both regional and national races.

The two British title holders have also both taken the 1st place in the Midlands in their respective age categories and competed in the Midlands Championships on their home track in Dawley on Sunday 23 September.

A total of 18 riders made the journey from the Telford club to the British Champs aged from 6 years and up including several who made their Brits debut.

The British BMX Championships 2018 attracted the highest number of riders for several years with more than 600 riders taking to the track each day of the two day event.

Thirteen riders raced on the first day of the Championships with Eddie Smallman (9) making the 1/8 finals in the second biggest age category of the day; Chester Turner (7) and Maxwell Shedden (6) reaching the quarter finals and Archie Smallman (7), Harry Bailey (7) and club coach and chairman Kieran Edwards all reaching the semi-finals.

Peyton Collier (8) and Helen Marsh raced their first British championships, whilst brothers Markku (10) and Kasperi Reynolds (8) also raced before their dad Kevin raced the following day. Fellow BMX dads Gary Shedden and Richard Turner also competed on Saturday.

Sunday’s racing for the older riders saw Ollie Whitworth (15) smash his way through to the semi-finals whilst Troy Lucas (15) missed out on the semi-finals after just getting taken on the line in the quarter final but has made a strong come back after injury; Cameron Marsh (12) showed amazing skills in his 1/8 final to reach the quarter-final where he unfortunately crashed.

Kieran Edwards, club coach and chairman said: “It was an amazing weekend for all involved, especially our two new British title holders Erin and Chelsey.

“Both girls worked extremely hard on the track to get the places needed to reach that main final.

“However every single Wrekin rider showed immense development and strength in the biggest event of the year. It is the event where nerves can take over, track speed is at an all time high and everyone wants to reach that next stage.

“The riders, whether they were out after three motos or reached any of the finals, should feel very proud of themselves.

“We are looking forward to hosting the Midlands Championships on Sunday where entry for spectators is free and racing starts at 12 noon. We would love to see local people come and see the BMX action, including British champs, right on their doorstep.”