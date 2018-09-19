Former Shrewsbury Town striker Ray Russell dies aged 88

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Ray Russell has died at the age of 88.

Russell joined Shrewsbury Town in May 1954 and notched a goal on his debut in a 2-2 home draw against Brentford.

He began his career at West Bromwich Albion before taking in spells at Kidderminster and Burton.

Russell netted a total of 55 goals for Salop in 168 games – which puts him in the top ten all time goal scorers.

A statement on www.shrewsburytown.com said: “The club is saddened to hear of the passing of former player Ray Russell at the age of 88.

“Ray attended a number of games at the Montgomery Waters Meadow and always enjoyed returning to watch the club play.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Ray’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback