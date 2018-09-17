The British Hill Climb Championship goes down to the wire at Loton Park, near Shrewsbury this coming weekend, as all is still to play for.

Reigning champion Trevor Willis of Worcester has lead the table all year but two emphatic wins for second placed driver Will Hall at Doune in Scotland over the weekend sees him with a realistic chance of snatching the title at Loton Park’s season finale event.

Also reaching a climax this weekend will be the highly competitive Midland Hill Climb Championship, which is currently lead by Llangollen driver Robert Kenrick in a GWR Raptor single seater racing car, but he is being very closely followed on points by Market Drayton driver Andy Griffiths in a Caterham 7 sports car.

As the last major event on the UK’s hill climb calendar, the weekend takes on a festival atmosphere and hosts Hagley Car Club are staging a barbeque at Loton Park, Alberbury, on Saturday evening for drivers, officials and spectators.

Club members competing in their own handicap-based Loton Park Championship will be fighting for points in three separate classes for novice, intermediate and experienced drivers, competing in a wide range of classic, saloon, sports and racing cars.

Competition secretary Bill Pardoe, said: “We have a full and varied entry with practice and qualifying taking place on Saturday and then timed competition runs in programme order on Sunday, both starting at 9am each day and with so much at stake in several championships it should be a hectic but very exciting and competitive weekend.”

Rybrook BMW and MINI of Shrewsbury will be staging a display of cars at the event and will be giving demonstration runs up the course, including the futuristic i8 car.

County drivers entered include Charles Williams of Claverley in Chevron, Edward Cottam of Telford in a Rover MG ZR, Becky Manton of Shifnal in a Fisher Fury, Rob Wilson of Ludlow in a Honda Civic, Darren Gumbley of Tenbury Wells in a Force TA, Nick Tart of Bridgnorth in a March 708, Steve Bailey of Shrewsbury in a Peugeot 205 and Jonathen Varley of Telford in a GWR Predator.