Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 0 Southend United

Shrewsbury Town win their first match of the 2018/19 campaign with a comfortable victory over Southend.

Askey’s men managed to emerge victorious at the eighth time of asking. Greg Doherty scored his second in as many games with five minutes on the clock – Lee Angol notched before half time to seal the points.

Salop made two changes from the side that drew 1-1 against Portsmouth. Lee Angol and Greg Doherty replaced Lenell John-Lewis and Josh Laurent.

Shrewsbury wasted little time in taking the lead. Alex Gilliead bulldozed forward and managed to find Greg Doherty in the box. The Rangers loanee smashed the ball into the roof of the net, past the helpless David Stockdale.

At the other end, sturdy defensive play managed to prevent Southend from equalising. Then, former West Bromwich Albion and Reading striker Simon Cox powered a header just wide.

Just before the break, Town doubled their advantage. Haphazard defending from the visitors allowed Lee Angol to seize control and calmly tuck the ball away.

At the start of the second half, Shaun Whalley’s tantalising delivery was not taken advantage of, as Shrewsbury searched for more goals.

Shrewsbury’s Lee Angol looked threatening in the second half but failed to find the net as the game petered out.

Town visit Scunthorpe next week, whilst Southend welcome Fleetwood.

Attendance: 5,651 (312 away fans)

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (4-3-3)

1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 5. Sadler, 22. Waterfall, 6. Beckles, 42. Grant, 8. Docherty (88), 29. Norburn, 7. Whalley, 9. Angol (95), 18. Gilliead

Subs: 11. Gnahoua, 13. Bolton, 14. John-Lewis (88), 15. Arnold, 20. Holloway, 28. Laurent (95), 38. Barnett

Southend United: (4-4-2)

35. Stockdale, 24. Demetriou, 23. Moore, 48. White, 3. Coker, 11. McLaughlin (60), 8. Dieng, 18. Mantom, 30. Bunn, 10. Cox (80), 9. Hopper

Subs: 2. Bwomono, 6. Turner, 13. Bishop, 20. Klass, 28. McCoulsky (80), 31. Robinson (60), 32. Hendrie

Other League One Results

AFC Wimbledon 2 – 3 Scunthorpe

Bradford 0 – 2 Charlton

Burton 2 – 1 Sunderland

Coventry 1 – 0 Barnsley

Fleetwood 1 – 1 Accrington

Luton 1 – 0 Bristol Rovers

Peterborough 1 – 2 Portsmouth

Rochdale 3 – 0 Rochdale

Walsall 1 – 4 Doncaster

Wycombe 0 – 0 Oxford