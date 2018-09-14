Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Southend United

Shrewsbury Town welcome Southend United as they seek their first league victory of the season.

John Askey’s side earned a credible point against Portsmouth last week; but they are winless in seven.

James Bolton (hamstring) could return to the squad, but Abo Eisa (knee) remains unavailable.

Goalkeeper Steve Arnold, suffered an undisclosed injury in training last week, but should be fit to return.

Striker Lee Angol missed the 1-1 draw at Fratton Park as he partner gave birth – he is likely to replace Lenell John-Lewis in attack.

Jon Nolan scored the game’s only goal in last year’s corresponding fixture.

Southend boss Chris Powell will be without suspended duo Mark Oxley and Michael Kightly.

Dru Yearwood has returned to training after recovering from a hamstring injury, but is likely to miss out. Sam Barrett (knee) is side-lined.

Southend, who are 16th in League One, lost 3-2 against Peterborough United last time out.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (4-3-3)

1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 5. Sadler, 22. Waterfall, 6. Beckles, 42. Grant, 28. Laurent, 8. Docherty, 7. Whalley, 9. Angol, 18. Gilliead

Subs: 3.Haynes, 13. Bolton, 14. John-Lewis, 15. Arnold, 12. Okenabirhie, 20. Holloway, 23. Colkett

Southend United: (4-4-2)

35. Stockdale, 2. Bwomono, 48. White, 6. Turner, 3. Coker, 11. McLaughlin, 18. Mantom, 8. Dieng, 30. Bunn, 10. Cox, 9. Hopper

Subs: 13. Bishop, 20. Klass, 23. Moore, 28. McCoulsky, 31. Robinson, 32. Hendrie, 33. Batlokwa

Stats

Southend beat Shrewsbury 1-0 in the first fixture between these sides back in October 1951. Town completed the double over Southend last season for the first time since the 2001/02 campaign.