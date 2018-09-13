Shrewsbury Town in the Community Summer Cup success

Shrewsbury Town in the Community were delighted to invite grassroots teams to participate in its second annual Summer Cup tournament, this year sponsored by Shropshire and West Midlands based recruiters DM Recruitment.

The two day weekend festival took place at the picturesque South Shropshire venue, with teams from Shropshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and further afield travelling to take part in the under 9’s – under 13’s categories.

The under 9’s tournament was a tight tournament, with AFC Telford United winning the final. The Saturday morning also saw Coventry United take home the under 10’s trophy, completing the first mornings results.

Saturday afternoon saw the facility turned into a 9 v 9 tournament, with the under 11’s up first. A closely fought competition saw Worcestershire side Tenbury United win the final against Worthern Juniors.

The second day of the Summer Cup saw the under 12’s take to the pitch in the morning, and under 13’s teams take to the pitch on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday morning saw Wrekin Juniors run out as the under 12’s winners beating Newtown A.F.C with a last minute winner, before AFC Telford United took home the under 13’s trophy on Sunday afternoon.

Steve Brotherwood, Shrewsbury Town in the Community’s South Shropshire Development Manager said after the tournament: “This year’s summer cup has seen us build on last years success, with more teams becoming involved in the tournament across all of the age groups, as well as the involvement of key sponsors including the likes of DM Recruitment.”

“Hopefully this is just the start for the summer cup, and 2019 will see the tournament be an even bigger success again!”

DM Recruitment Company Director, Stuart Danks said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have sponsored and support the fantastic on-going work the Shrewsbury Town in the Community do to engage and inspire all generations through sport! A huge congratulations to everyone involved, and we can’t wait to support our future leaders next year.”