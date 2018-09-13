Rybrook lining up for big season ‘finale’ at Loton Park

The big season ‘finale’ event of the MSA (Motor Sports Association) British Hill Climb Championship is being staged at Loton Park, near Shrewsbury over the weekend of 22nd/23rd Sept.

Around 150 of the top cars and drivers from across the UK will be competing for final positions in this year’s national championship and also the highly competitive Midland Hill Climb Championship, which is currently led by Robert Kenrick of Llangollen, with Andy Griffiths of Market Drayton being hot on his heels!

Events organiser for Rybrook Shrewsbury, Georgie Dixon, said: “We are delighted to be involved in this major motor sport event in the county and will have half a dozen or more cars on display and giving demonstration runs up the actual track itself.

“We will be hosting several customers and guests, as well as many of the staff who are avid motoring fans, so they are very excited to be attending.

“On show will be our very latest BMW M2 sports model which has been wrapped in an amazing ‘Chameleon’ colour which appears different from every angle, together with a brightly coloured John Cooper Works Mini and the futuristic i8 electric car.”

Martyn Silcox, secretary of Loton Park event organisers Hagley Car Club, added: “It is rewarding to see the excellent involvement, enthusiasm and support provided by local businesses to what is Shropshire’s premier motor sport venue.

“The club is looking forward to welcoming Rybrook and their guests to what promises to be a very hectic and thrilling weekend, but with a totally festival atmosphere as it is the last major meeting of the year, and to mark the occasion there will be a barbeque on Saturday evening for drivers, supporters and spectators.”

A wide range of classic, sports, saloons and racing cars will compete over the two days through the deer park of Loton Park at Alberbury with practice and qualifying from 9am on Saturday and timed competition runs in programme order on Sunday.