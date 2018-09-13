Newport football club receives donation to boost its expansion plans

A Newport football club has received a cash donation from a regional housebuilder to help cover its running costs and boost its expansion plans.

Newport Town Football Club received a £1,000 donation from Persimmon Homes West Midlands. The money was donated through the housebuilder’s monthly Community Champions scheme. Each month, the regional business donates up to £2,000 to community groups.

Persimmon Homes West Midlands is currently building at Meadow Grove, Wellington Road, in the town and is keen to support the local community.

Next year, the football club is due to open a new ground in Audley Avenue, with a new pitch and clubhouse also in the pipeline.

Spokesman Derek Longstaff said: “We are a local club run by a young and enthusiastic committee. We are raising funds to help cover the costs of running two teams and a very successful Academy for youngsters, aged five years and upwards.

“We were promoted last year and will be attracting many more local players and are fundraising to support our move to better premises. We are raising money through sponsorship and fundraising nights and are grateful to Persimmon Homes for its support.”

Stephen Cleveley, director-in-charge of Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “We strongly believe in supporting the communities where we build, and are delighted to be able to support grassroot sports through our Community Champions scheme. It is clear the football club provides great sporting opportunities for the local community.

“If people were unsuccessful in their Community Champions application, we urge them to visit the Persimmon Homes website and to try again this year and hopefully they will become our next recipient.”

To nominate and to find out about the terms and conditions people can visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity