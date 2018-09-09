Tennis Shropshire’s County Championships a huge success

Entries continue to rise each year for the County Championships – with nearly 200 tennis players from across Shropshire taking part in the popular annual tournament this time.

Under-eights through to men’s and women’s events made The Shrewsbury Club a hive of activity throughout an enjoyable week which culminated in a busy finals day.

Bob Kerr, the Tennis Shropshire chairman, said: “It was an excellent tournament which was very well received by players of all ages. The number of entries went up for the fourth year in a row, which was very pleasing.

“Last year 160 players took part and this time we were hoping for around 180, so to end up with 195 individual players participating in the Championships was fantastic. It was lovely to see the event so well supported.

“Our wonderful band of volunteers did an excellent job – this tournament would not take place without them – while Simon Haddleton, one of the finest up and coming referees in the country, ensured everything went very smoothly.”

The tournament, organised in conjunction with inspire2coach and sponsored by Deloitte, served up a feast of exciting tennis on The Shrewsbury Club’s resurfaced indoor courts.

Tamzin Pountney, who plays at Shrewsbury’s Woodfield Tennis Club, underlined her exciting potential by winning the Shropshire Star Award for the outstanding achievement throughout the week.

The 12-year-old won three girls singles titles at 12U, 14U and 16U level.

Thomas Loxley, who plays his tennis at Wrekin & Telford Tennis Community, also enjoyed a productive week as he claimed boys singles victories at both 16U and 18U level.

Willa Bowett received the Spirit of Tennis Award, with Ollie Cores Birch presented with the Keith Smith Special Award and Zac Carradine the Claire Mowling Award for determination and dedication.

Elliot Wynne, winner of both the 12U singles and doubles titles, with Huw Watson, was named as most improved boy while Amy Dannatt was selected as the most improved girl.

The winners of the open men’s and women’s singles titles were Matthew Lee, who beat his county captain Alex Parry, and Myfanwy Jones, who got the better of Helen Roberts in the final.

WINNERS

8U boys singles: Alfie Edwards; 8U girls singles: Georgia Lane; 9U boys singles: Luca Russell; 9U girls singles: Gwen Klu; 9U doubles: Luca Russell and Jake Tretton.

10 U boys singles: Kornel Rogaczewski; 10U girls singles: Olivia Houlston.

12U boys singles: Elliot Wynne; 12U girls singles: Tamzin Pountney; 12U boys doubles: Huw Watson and Elliot Wynne; 12U girls singles: Tamzin Pountney and Imani Shah.

14U boys singles: Jacob Rogers; 14U girls singles: Tamzin Pountney; 14U boys doubles: Tomas Cores Birch and Jacob Rogers; 14U girls doubles: Amy Humphries and Imani Shah; 14U mixed doubles: Matthew Weaver and Imogen Dudson.

16U boys singles: Thomas Loxley; 16U girls singles: Tamzin Pountney; 16U boys doubles: Zac Carradine and Tomas Cores Birch; 16U girls doubles: Imogen Dudson and Amy Humphries.

18U boys singles: Thomas Loxley; 18U girls singles: Myfanfy Jones; 18U boys doubles: William Abbatt and Thomas Loxley; 18U girls doubles: Aimee Cooper and Helen Roberts; 18U mixed doubles: Jacob Rogers and Amy Humphries.

Open men’s singles: Matthew Lee beat Alex Parry in the final; open women’s singles: Myfanwy Jones beat Helen Roberts in the final; open men’s doubles: Sam Chapman and Thomas Loxley beat Matthew Lee and Alex Parry in the final; open women’s doubles: Rebecca Loxley and Emilie Gradwell beat Amy Dannatt and Sarah Gidney in the final.

Spirit of Tennis Award: Willa Bowett; Keith Smith Special Award: Ollie Cores Birch.

Most improved boy: Elliot Wynne; most improved girl: Amy Dannatt.

Claire Mowling Award: Zac Carradine; Shropshire Star Award: Tamzin Pountney; Pete Brown Team of the Year Trophy: Shropshire girls 12 and under.

Club Team champions: The Shrewsbury Club.