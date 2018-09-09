Match Report: Portsmouth 1 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town earn a valuable point away from home against in-form Portsmouth.

Rangers loanee Greg Doherty must have thought he’d earned Salop all three points with his first goal for the club in the 74th minute.

But with three minutes to go, Brett Pitman scored an 87th minute penalty to keep the home sides unbeaten record intact.

John Askey made two changes from the side that drew 1-1 against Bristol Rovers. Ipswich loanee Josh Emmanuel made his debut for the club, Ryan Sears dropped to the bench. Lee Angol’s partner is expecting a baby so he was not available, Lenell John-Lewis started upfront.

Number two goalkeeper Steve Arnold suffered an undisclosed injury in training on Friday – Cameron Gregory returned to the bench.

Town had the first chance of note. Lenell John-Lewis connected to Shaun Whalley’s cross, but he somehow missed from two yards out.

All the pre-match predictions suggested a comfortable Portsmouth win, but Shrewsbury continued to have the better of the first half. Omar Beckles found Shaun Whalley in the box and his effort was deflected behind. Then Beckles tried his luck, but his strike trickled past the post.

Portsmouth’s first attacking foray came in the 32nd minute. Gareth Evans’ pinpoint delivery was nodded wide by former Dagenham man Ollie Hawkins.

As the half drew to a close, Anthony Grant saw his shot turned behind, as Salop continued to force the issue.

Kenny Jackett’s side began the second half well. Poor defending from Town allowed David Wheeler a sight of goal, but Joel Coleman was alive to the danger.

In the 60th minute, Shrewsbury were left furious following a stone wall penalty that was turned down. Ex Newcastle United winger Alex Gilliead strode forward into the box and was brought down, but the referee unbelievably waved play on.

With 16 minutes remaining, Town took the lead. Cameron Burgess mistimed his clearance, and Greg Doherty fired the ball beyond ex Shrewsbury keeper Craig MacGillivray.

As the visitors appeared to be getting close to a sixth straight victory against their opponents, Portsmouth were awarded a penalty.

The assistant flagged on the far side as Omar Beckles was penalised for a foul on Jamal Lowe. Brett Pitman stepped up and placed the ball past Coleman.

Shrewsbury welcome Southend United on Saturday, whilst Portsmouth visit Peterborough.

Attendance: 17,634 (281 Town fans)

Team Line Ups:

Portsmouth: (4-2-3-1)

15. MacGillivray, 20. N. Thompson, 6. Burgess, 5. Clarke, 3. Brown, 7. Naylor, 32. B. Thompson (45), 10. Lowe, 26. Evans, 37. Green (45), 9. Hawkins (67)

Subs: 1. McGee, 4. Rose, 8. Pitman (67), 14. Mason, 22. Wheeler (45), 33. Close (45), 38. Haunstrup

Subs Not Used: 1. McGee, 4. Rose, 14. Mason, 38. Haunstrup

Shrewsbury Town: (4-3-3)

1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 5. Sadler, 22. Waterfall, 6. Beckles, 42. Grant, 28. Laurent (73), 29. Norburn, 7. Whalley, 14. John-Lewis (67), 18. Gilliead

Subs: 3.Haynes, 8. Doherty (73), 12. Okenabirhie, 20. Holloway (67), 23. Colkett, 27. Sears, 31. Gregory

Subs Not Used: 3.Haynes, 12. Okenabirhie, 23. Colkett, 27. Sears, 31. Gregory

Other League One Results: (at the time of writing)

Accrington 1 – 1 Burton

Barnsley 1 – 1 Walsall

Blackpool 3 – 2 Bradford

Bristol Rovers 0 – 0 Plymouth

Charlton 3 – 2 Wycombe

Doncaster 2 – 1 Luton

Gillingham 0 – 1 AFC Wimbledon

Scunthorpe 3 – 3 Rochdale

Southend 2 – 3 Peterborough

Sunderland 1 – 1 Fleetwood