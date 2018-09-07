Match Preview: Portsmouth v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town faces a daunting trip to Fratton Park to face a buoyed Portsmouth outfit.

Both sides have endured contrasting starts to the League One season. Whilst Shrewsbury are winless in six, Portsmouth have won five and drawn one.

Shrewsbury boss John Askey has no new injury concerns, but Abo Eisa (knee ligaments) remains out.

Askey has a tough call to make regarding the right-back position. James Bolton who missed the Bristol Rovers draw, should return. Ryan Sears made his competitive debut last weekend, and put in a solid performance, whilst Ipswich loanee Josh Emmanuel is available.

James Bolton scored the games only goal the last time these sides met in January.

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has injury concerns over Oli Hawkins (hamstring), Jack Whatmough (hamstring), and Anton Walkes (groin).

Former Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray, is set to feature against his former club for the first time since his departure.

The home side beat Plymouth Argyle 3-0 in their last league match.

Possible Line-Ups:

Portsmouth: (4-3-3)

15. MacGillivray, 20. N. Thompson, 5. Clarke, 6. Burgess, 3. Brown, 7. Naylor, 32. B. Thompson, 26. Evans, 10. Lowe, 8. Pitman, 11. Curtis

Subs: 1. McGee, 2. Walkes, 9. Hawkins, 16. Whatmough, 22. Wheeler, 33. Close, 37. Green

Shrewsbury Town: (4-3-3)

1. Coleman, 27. Sears, 22. Waterfall, 5. Sadler, 6. Beckles, 42. Grant, 28. Laurent, 29. Norburn, 7. Whalley, 9. Angol, 18. Gilliead

Subs: 3.Haynes, 8. Doherty, 13. Bolton, 14. John-Lewis, 15. Arnold, 20. Holloway, Emmanuel

Stats:

Portsmouth won the first ever meeting 3-0 in January 1910. Shrewsbury Town have won all five of the previous fixtures between the sides.

Prior to March 2015, Portsmouth had won ten home games in a row against Salop. There has never been a league draw in this fixture at Fratton Park.

Other League One Fixtures:

Saturday:

Accrington V Burton

Barnsley V Walsall

Blackpool V Bradford

Bristol Rovers V Plymouth (13:30)

Charlton V Wycombe

Doncaster V Luton

Gillingham V AFC Wimbledon

Scunthorpe V Rochdale

Southend V Peterborough

Sunderland V Fleetwood

Sunday:

Oxford V Coventry (12:00)