Ross Aucott proud to be awarded his county cap by Shropshire

Ross Aucott insists he’s proud to have received his Shropshire county cap in recognition of his service to his home county.

The Shifnal all-rounder, who made his county debut in 2014, follows in the footsteps of his Shropshire captain Steve Leach, capped by the club earlier this year, in being awarded the honour.

James Ralph, the former Shropshire skipper who played more than 100 Championship matches for the county, presented Aucott with his county cap ahead of the start of the final Unicorns Championship match of the season against Devon at Bridgnorth on Sunday.

The three-day match is Aucott’s 50th first team appearance for Shropshire in all formats after previously representing the county at different age groups.

“I’m really proud,” said Aucott, 22, who made his Championship debut against Herefordshire at Shifnal in 2014. “It means a lot to me and I always love playing for Shropshire.

“Steve got capped earlier this year and it came as a lovely surprise when I was told I would be as well.”

Bryan Jones, Shropshire’s chairman of selectors, highlighted Aucott’s contribution to the county.

He said: “It’s nice to give out recognition to players who play so many times for Shropshire and perform well. Ross is home grown, he’s come through all the age group teams, made his debut in 2014, and averages 40 with the bat.

“Many of his contributions have come under pressure and he got his first hundred for the county this year at Eastnor when he played really well.

“I feel there’s still a lot more to come from him and the future for Shropshire is in good hands if we’ve got players like Ross who are available to play.

“He plays with a lot of passion for Shropshire and the supporters recognise his talents.”

Shropshire chairman Toby Shaw added: “It gives me a lot of pleasure to see a home grown player develop and to become an integral part of the team.

“Ross has played some important innings for Shropshire and also become a regular wicket taker.”

Aucott and skipper Leach are the first Shropshire players to have been presented with county caps by the club since Richard Oliver and Anthony Parker in 2011.

Shropshire, meanwhile, trail Devon by 10 runs going into the third and final day of their Championship match.

The visitors will resume on 56-1 in their second innings at Cricket Meadow this morning (Tuesday, 10am).

Alexei Kervezee led the way with 140, from 120 balls, his third Championship century of the season, as Shropshire made 404 in their first innings yesterday, in response to Devon’s 358.

Admission is free for spectators to enjoy today’s action at Bridgnorth.