Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Bristol Rovers

Shrewsbury Town came from a goal behind to secure a point against Bristol Rovers.

However, Salop have failed to win any of their six opening league games – the last time that happened was in the 1990/91 season.

Stefan Payne came back to haunt his former employers by putting Rovers ahead in the 53rd minute; but a Daniel Leadbitter own goal evened the scores.

Stevenage loanee Joe Martin received his marching orders for the visitors; but Shrewsbury were unable to make the numerical advantage count.

John Askey made three changes from the side that lost 3-2 against Luton last weekend. Ryan Sears was handed his first start for the club, at the expense of James Bolton who missed the squad through injury. Omar Beckles and Oliver Norburn replaced Greg Doherty and Ryan Haynes.

Clear cut chances were at a premium in the opening stages of the contest, but Salop were dominating most of the possession.

Rovers’ first attacking foray was when Ollie Clarke struck a long range shot comfortably wide of the target.

Then, Oliver Norburn bulldozed forward before letting fly. Brentford loanee Jack Bonham clawed the ball to safety.

The home side continued to crank up the pressure, Omar Beckles connected to a free-kick, but his header was well held by Bonham.

At the beginning of the second half, Lee Angol got in-between Tom Lockyer and Tony Craig; before striking into the arms of the Rovers keeper.

However, the away side took the lead in the 53rd minute. Luke Waterfall collided into Ollie Clarke, and Stefan Payne scored from the spot.

The visitors were down to ten, when Joe Martin’s cynical foul on Shaun Whalley resulted in a second yellow.

Shrewsbury equalised with 17 minutes remaining. Whalley’s fierce cross was diverted into the Rovers net by their own player Daniel Leadbitter.

Whilst Shrewsbury continued to pour men forward they lacked the cutting edge to find a winner and the game petered out.

Shrewsbury travel to Portsmouth next Saturday, whilst Bristol Rovers welcome Plymouth Argyle.

Attendance: 5,759 (639 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-3-3)

1. Coleman, 22. Sears, 27. Waterfall, 5. Sadler, 6. Beckles, 42. Grant (69), 28. Laurent, 29. Norburn, 7. Whalley, 9. Angol (91), 18. Gilliead

Subs: 3. Haynes, 8. Doherty, 11. Gnahoua, 14. John-Lewis (91), 15. Arnold, 20. Holloway (69), 38. Barnett

Subs Not Used: 3.Haynes, 8. Doherty, 11. Gnahoua, 15. Arnold, 38. Barnett

Bristol Rovers: (4-4-2)

13. Bonham, 2. Leadbitter, 5. Craig, 4. Lockyer, 29. Martin, 28. Matthews (61), 6. Upson, 8. O. Clarke, 33. Rodman, 10. Nichols (45), 9. Payne

Subs: 16. Broadbent (61), 17. Jakubiak, 20. Reilly, 21. Smith, 23. Bennett (45), 28. Kelly, 32. Russe

Subs Not Used: 17. Jakubiak, 20. Reilly, 21. Smith, 28. Kelly, 32. Russe

Other League One Results:

Accrington 1 – 1 Scunthorpe

Barnsley 2 – 1 Gillingham

Burton 3 – 0 AFC Wimbledon

Coventry 0 – 1 Rochdale

Fleetwood 2 – 1 Bradford

Peterborough 1 – 1 Doncaster

Portsmouth 3 – 0 Plymouth

Southend 1 – 2 Charlton

Sunderland 1 – 1 Oxford

Walsall 0 – 0 Blackpool

Wycombe 1 – 1 Luton