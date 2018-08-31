Shrewsbury Town loan defender Josh Emmanuel

Shrewsbury Town have beaten the clock to confirm the loan signing of Ipswich Town defender Josh Emmanuel.

The 21-year-old right-back arrives from Portman Road on a deal until the end of the season – and will be in competition with James Bolton for starting place.

Emmanuel began his career at West Ham United before moving to Ipswich in 2011. Former Wolves boss Mick McCarthy gave him his debut in August 2015 against Brentford, and has gone on to make 24 appearances for the club.

He had a brief loan spell at Crawley, but Salop fans will remember the London born defender for his contributions at Rotherham United where he started in a 2-1 victory against his new side.

The youngster made a total of 37 appearances for Paul Warne’s side. His is not eligible to feature against Bristol Rovers at the weekend.

Elsewhere Ryan Sears has been recalled from his loan at Telford.