Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Bristol Rovers

Two struggling sides meet at Montgomery Waters Meadow on Saturday as they look to put points on the board.

Bristol Rovers have accrued just one victory so far this season, whilst Shrewsbury Town are still awaiting to achieve their first.

Salop’s penalty victory against Manchester City U21’s provided some respite, but boss John Askey will be desperate for three points to kick start his first season as a League One manager.

The visitors were also in action during midweek; losing 3-1 against Championship side QPR in the Carabao Cup.

Town could welcome back striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway into the squad after he recovered from a groin injury.

James Bolton will hopefully recover from a knock sustained in the EFL Trophy clash – but Arthur Gnahoua is said to be out.

Winger Abo Eisa will miss a month of action with knee ligament damage.

Shrewsbury are hoping to bring in an unnamed defender before the loan window closes tonight. The home side won the corresponding fixture 4-0 last season.

Former Town duo Stefan Payne and Alex Rodman could feature against the club for the first time since departing.

Gas boss Darrell Clarke, who once turned down the opportunity to manage Leeds United, has the option of drafting in Joe Martin. The defender signed on loan from Stevenage in the week.

Liam Sercombe suffered a hamstring injury during a 1-0 defeat against Southend and could be unavailable.

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Chris Lines, serves the final game of his three-match suspension.

Bristol Rovers are 20th in League One.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-5-1)

1. Coleman, 13. Bolton, 5. Sadler, 22. Waterfall, 3. Haynes, 7. Whalley, 22. Laurent, 8. Docherty, 42. Grant, 18. Gilliead, 9. Angol

Subs: 6. Beckles, 12. Okenabirhie, 14. John-Lewis, 15. Arnold, 19. Loft, 20. Holloway, 29. Norburn

Bristol Rovers: (4-2-3-1)

21. Smith, 15. J. Clarke, 4. Lockyer, 5. Craig, 28. Kelly, 8. O. Clarke, 6. Upson, 26. Matthews, 23. Bennett, 33. Rodman, 9. Payne

Subs: 10. Nichols, 11. Mensah, 13. Bonham, 16. Broadbent, 20, Reilly, 32. Russe, Martin

Stats:

Bristol Rovers have won this fixture more times than their opponents – with 29 victories to Shrewsbury’s 20. Their first ever meeting ended in a 3-3 thriller all the way back in August of 1951.

Shrewsbury have won four of the last five meetings and have not lost a home league match against Rovers since September 2002.

Other League One Fixtures:

Accrington V Scunthorpe

Barnsley V Gillingham

Burton V AFC Wimbledon

Coventry V Rochdale

Fleetwood V Bradford

Peterborough V Doncaster

Portsmouth V Plymouth

Southend V Charlton

Sunderland V Oxford

Walsall V Blackpool

Wycombe V Luton