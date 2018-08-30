In an exclusive interview, former Shrewsbury Town defender Cameron Gayle lifts the lid on his time at the club.

The 25-year-old full-back was an integral part of the Shrewsbury Town team that achieved promotion into League One during the 2014/15 campaign; making a total of 33 appearances for the club.

Joining the side on a permanent basis in 2014 following an initial loan period, Gayle quickly established himself as first choice right-back under new manager Micky Mellon. But a change in system opted the current Tranmere Rovers boss to prefer loanees Jack Grimmer and Josh Passley.

Undeterred, Gayle bided his time and put in a superb performance in a televised draw against Luton.

Yet at the end of the season, Town made the decision to release the Brummie despite his contract having a year left to run.

Cameron Gayle, who now runs his own car finance business, admits his relationship with Mellon turned sour.

He said: “With Micky Mellon it started off really well, but as time went on I found myself in and out of the team which I feel wasn’t deserved – so the relationship wasn’t the best.

“To be let go after playing about 30 games I feel I was hard done by but that’s football sometimes things don’t go your way.

“But I’m happy with the way the club has progressed because the fans deserve it.”

Gayle further expressed his gratitude to the Shrewsbury Town faithful and described the buzz in the dressing room at the end of the promotion winning campaign.

He added: “The atmosphere around the club that season of promotion was unbelievable – we really believed we could get promoted right from the start.

“We all worked hard together with the support of the fans and staff and (we) made it a reality – I think everybody enjoyed it at that time.

“I really enjoyed my time at the club with the loan spells and then signing permanently, I got to know the staff really well and they were a pleasure to be around.

“The fans were great with how they welcomed me and supported me throughout – it’s a real family club.”

Starting his career at West Bromwich Albion, Gayle spent a short spell on loan at Icelandic outfit Vikingur Reykjavik.

He joined Salop on loan in November 2012, making his debut in a 1-0 defeat against Oldham Athletic.

The former Oxford and Cambridge man was full of praise for the much-revered Graham Turner.

He said: “My relationship with Graham Turner was really good, he believed in me and gave me my first chance in league football. He brought me on loan for a second spell, so I thank him for that.”

Following his departure from Oxford United, Gayle has featured for non-league clubs Sutton Coldfield Town and Rushall Olympic.

He has not slammed the door shut on a return to league football, but it is not high on his priority list.

“To be honest I’m focussed more on other things than football at the minute, so my mind isn’t really set on going back into the league.

“But if the opportunity arises I’m still more than capable of playing at that level.”