Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Manchester City U21 (Town win 3-1 on pens)

Shrewsbury Town win their first EFL Trophy match of the season against Manchester City U21 – but required penalties to do so.

Former Peterborough United striker Lee Angol put Salop ahead in the 51st minute. But Zoubdi levelled for the visitors from the spot to take the game into penalties. Shrewsbury won the lottery giving them two points in the league standings, whilst Man City took a point from the contest.

John Askey made nine changes from the side that lost 3-2 against Luton on Saturday. The likes of Ryan Barnett, Oliver Norburn, Doug Loft, and Omar Beckles were given a chance to impress.

Town started the match on the front foot. Arthur Gnahoua threaded the ball through to Ryan Barnett. The youngster saw his shot saved by former NAC Breda loanee Arijanet Muric – the Montenegrin was also alive to prevent Doug Loft from the rebound.

Then Manchester City managed to scramble the ball behind for a corner following a dangerous cross by James Bolton.

The away sides first attacking foray saw Rabbi Matondo skip past a couple of challenges, his drive was blocked by Omar Beckles.

Town began the second half well. Ryan Barnett’s cross was met by Lee Angol who could not convert from six yards.

But the striker made amends moments later. Former Lincoln City man Luke Waterfall controlled the ball in-towards Angol, who tucked it away from close range.

The City goalkeeper managed to prevent Waterfall from notching a second as the away side seized control.

Doug Loft’s long-range effort missed the target as Town looked set for a narrow victory. But City managed to strike late on. Ryan Haynes made a rash challenge inside the area, and Touaizi converted.

Lenell John-Lewis, Oliver Norburn, and Charlie Colkett scored to give Salop a 3-1 victory on penalties.

Shrewsbury welcome Bristol Rovers on Saturday, whilst Manchester City U21 face Brighton on Friday.

Attendance: 1,838 (85 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-3-3)

15. Arnold, 13. Bolton, 22. Waterfall, 4. Kennedy, 6. Beckles, 19. Loft. 29. Norburn, 38. Barnett, 11. Gnahoua (84), 9. Angol (66), 12. Okenabirhie,

Subs: 1. Coleman, 3. Haynes (80), 5. Sadler, 14. John-Lewis (66), 18. Gilliead, 23. Colkett, 28. Laurent

Manchester City U21: (4-3-3)

49. Muric, 85. Rosler (80), 77. Humphreys (66), 91. Ogbeta, 90. Wilson (71), 81. Gomes, 82. Bernabe, 72. Dele-Bashiru, 84. Matondo, 51. Touaizi, 73. Garre,

Subs: 64. Laitbeaudiere (80), 89. Richards, 83. Ocampo (66), 66. Rosa, 88. Dionkou (71), 87. Scott, 93. Simmonds

Other EFL Trophy Result:

Stevenage 5 – 0 Swansea U21