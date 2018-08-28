Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Manchester City U21

Shrewsbury Town are searching for their first win of the 2018/19 campaign as they host Manchester City’s developmental team in the EFL Trophy.

Former Macclesfield boss John Askey has not enjoyed a positive start since replacing Paul Hurst in the summer.

Two draws and three defeats has left Town in 23rd place at this early stage of the season – whilst Burton Albion dumped them out of the Carabao Cup.

Whilst the EFL Trophy will not be high on Askey’s priority list, the 53-year-old will be hoping to build much needed momentum ahead of the visit of Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

The Shrews are likely to ring the changes tonight. Steve Arnold, Omar Beckles, Doug Loft, and Lenell John-Lewis may all start.

Winger Abo Eisa will miss a month of action with knee ligament damage. The injury scuppered a loan move to an unnamed League Two side.

Manchester City’s U21 outfit are managed by Paul Harsley. The 40-year-old racked up 500 appearances as a player for sides including Scunthorpe, Northampton, and Port Vale.

EFL Trophy rules state that City must field six players under the age of 21 as of 30 June 2018 in their starting line-up.

They can only include two players on their team sheet over the age of 21, who have made more than 40 appearances or more for the senior side.

Man City U21’s, who are top of their respective division, drew 1-1 with Liverpool in their last outing.

Kick-off is at 7pm.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-5-1)

15. Arnold, 13. Bolton, 6. Beckles, 5. Sadler, 3. Haynes, 7. Whalley, 19. Loft, 8. Docherty, 42. Grant, 18. Gilliead, 14. John-Lewis

Subs: 1. Coleman, 5. Sadler, 9. Angol, 12. Okenabirhie, 28. Laurent, 29. Norburn, 38. Barnett

Manchester City U21: (4-3-3)

1. Grimshaw, 5. Wilson, 3. Laitbeaudiere, 4. Ogbeta, 8. Pozo, 2. Rosler, 6. Gomes, 10. Bernabe, 7. Matondo, 11. Garre, 9. Zoubdi,

Subs: 12. Amankwah, 13. Anderson, 14. Richards, 15. Dele-Bashiru, 16. Poveda,

Other EFL Trophy Fixture:

– Stevenage V Swansea U21