Ex-England rugby star helps Shropshire children improve their skills

An ex-England rugby world cup winner and British Lion has spent part of his summer coaching Shropshire children to play the sport thanks to a local charity.

More than 60 boys and girls aged between four and 11 were taught skills by Tim Stimpson at a tag rugby summer activity programme organised by The Furniture Scheme.

Ten sessions were held throughout August at Community Arts Sports Craven Arms (CasCA) in Newington Way.

Justin Griffiths, Community Engagement and Volunteer Support Worker for The Furniture Scheme, came up with the idea and organised the event. He said it has been a huge success.

“Many of the parents and grandparents have said how brilliant it has been,” he said.

“We are thrilled so many people have enjoyed the sessions and Tim Stimpson, our celebrity, has been impressed that we put on such an activity.

“The Rugby Football Union, the governing body of rugby, have been a big support too – they are very pleased and supportive of the fact that we are making a rugby provision in Craven Arms.

“We had other guest coaches from the RFU and with two sessions every Wednesday throughout the five weeks, a lot of children have been able to learn more about the sport.

“A big thank you goes to Mark Trafford of Associated Telecom Solutions (Telford), who sponsored this event which meant it was free for children to attend.”