Full line-up for Loton Park Hill Climb this weekend

Austin 7 and Cooper cars will join a wide variety of sports, classics, saloons and racing cars for two one-day events being held at Loton Park Speed Hill Climb, near Shrewsbury this coming weekend.

Invitations have been extended to several other car clubs from across the UK which results in many previously unseen competition cars appearing on track for the first time at Shropshire’s premier motorsport venue.

Competition secretary, Bill Pardoe, of organisers Hagley Car Club, said: “We have a full entry on both days with many other people sadly not getting an entry, which not only proves the huge popularity of grass roots motorsport, but also of the award-winning parkland venue that we are proud to host here at Loton Park in the lovely village of Alberbury.

“We are delighted to welcome the MG Car Club and the Austin Healey Club Speed Championship who have each entered over 15 cars, alongside competitors of the 500 Car Club for Coopers and the Austin 7 Club, all of which should add up to a very varied programme for spectators on both days.”

County drivers entered include Samantha Lester of Ludlow in a Van Diemen, Tim Higgins of Morda in a Westfield, Mike Reece of Shrewsbury in a Subaru Impreza, Mark Laws of Much Wenlock in a Works Cooper S, Andrew and Shaun Howson of Rodington in a Westfield, Graham Godfrey of Tenbury Wells in an Audi TT, Dave Newell of Telford in a Mazda MX5 and Jez Rogers of Bridgnorth in a Westfield.

The action starts at 9am each day with practice and qualifying followed by timed competition runs in programme order, with full commentary.