RAF Shawbury Triathlete goes for Gold

An Air Traffic Control Officer based at RAF Shawbury has been crowned European Age Group Champion (20-24) at the 2018 European Sprint Distance Triathlon Championships held in Strathclyde Country Park, Glasgow on 11th August.

Flying Officer Hannah Dodwell, 24, started competing in triathlon in 2013 with a hired wetsuit and hybrid push bike. Five years later, she is now a qualified Air Traffic Controller, representing the RAF Triathlon and Great Britain Age-Group Team and has the title of European Age-Group Champion under her belt.

Having been a competitive swimmer from a young age, Hannah always strived to do well at sport and her attention turned to triathlon after a very insightful meeting with a current RAF Triathlete whilst she was working lifeguarding at her local pool.

She said: “Transitioning from one sport to three was a big commitment but I saw it as a challenge. I was a strong swimmer, loved running; I just needed to learn to ride a bike”.

Her triathlon training had to be temporarily put on hold when she joined the RAF and completed Initial Officer Training at RAF Cranwell. However, as soon as her basic training was complete she resumed her training and competing schedule and has not looked back since. Now a strong member of the RAF Triathlon team, she has spent this year competing across the country, venturing to events at Nottingham, Peterborough, Cardiff, Portsmouth and Glasgow in both Triathlon and Aquathlon events.

Hannah said: “Representing GB at the 2018 European Sprint Distance Triathlon Championships in Glasgow was my first attempt at an international event. Therefore, it was a huge surprise to cross the finish line in 1st place and to be crowned European Age-Group Champion (20-24). It was a privilege to be able to race on the same course as the Elite Triathletes and an honour to represent GB at a championship event.”

Hannah’s next challenge will be to compete at the National Relay Triathlon Championships as part of a competitive RAF Women’s Team and then represent the GB Age-Group team again in Ibiza for the 2018 European Aquathlon Championships in October. She has also volunteered to be a running guide for a veteran from Blind Veterans’ UK at the 10km Race which will take place at RAF Shawbury on 9th September to celebrate the RAF’s centenary year.

Hannah said: “I would like to thank the RAF Central Fund and the RAF Sports Lottery. They were incredibly helpful in funding the costs to allow me to take part in the competition. I would also like to thank the RAF Triathlon Association and RAF Shawbury Physical Education Flight for dedicating their time and effort in preparing me for the competition. They not only gave me confidence within the sport but have given me confidence in myself as a person.”