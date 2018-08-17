Shropshire cycling team to take on 800km in seven days

A Shropshire cycling team will take on the original event of the Haute Route multi-day series, cycling 800km and climbing more than 20,000 metres in just seven days through the French Alps from Megeve to Nice.

Rhino Velo Race Team will be made up of former pro cyclist Liam Holohan, 30, of Shrewsbury, Matthew Davies, 35, of Minsterley, and Shrewsbury brothers Chris Pook, 35, and Tom Pook, 30.

They will compete against hundreds of cyclists from across the globe to try and record the shortest overall time over the seven stages.

The event, which is the eighth edition of the Haute Route Alps, will take place from August 26 to September 1 and involves climbing multiple mountain passes each day.

It features some of the world’s most renowned cycling routes and climbs, often finishing in some of France’s most famous ski resorts.

The team, run by Shropshire based business men Chris Pook, of Estate Agents Cooper Green Pooks, and Ben Lawrence, of Beaumont Lawrence Chartered Insurance Brokers, recently spent a week training at altitude in France to prepare them for the demands of the event.

Mr Pook said: “The whole team is feeling very strong right now and we are looking forward to realising the events of many months of training.

“This is a major multi day cycling event for amateurs and I’m excited to take on this challenge. Matt, Tom and I are experienced in this format having last year competed in the Haute Route Rockies and the Haute Route Pyrenees in 2015. However, this will be Liam’s first experience of the event and we hope he can show his class over seven days and ultimately finish atop the podium.”

Mr Lawrence, who also sponsors the team with Cooper Green Pooks, Doppio Protection and Holohan Coaching, said the Rhino Velo Race Team has been going from strength to strength over the last there years of the team’s existence.

He said: “The team performed brilliantly during the Etape du Tour and I expect to see great success from them in the Haute Route.

“Last year Matt Davies finished 2nd overall and Chris Pook 7th overall in the Haute Route Rockies, but we think we can go one better this year.”

On day one, the team will cycle a 111 km loop from Megève with 2,900 metres of climbing, including the iconic Col d’Aravis and Colombière, but also the lesser known Col de Romme and the famed Côte de Domancy, where Bernard Hinault became world champion in 1980.

Stage two will see the riders leave Megève, arriving atop the Col du Télégraphe after 157 km of cycling and 3650 metres of climbing.

Before the summit finish on the Col du Télégraphe riders will have to conquer two renowned Alpine climbs in the form of the Col des Saisies and Col de la Madeleine.

The next day the team will cycle 107 km from Valloire to Les Deux Alpes and climb 3,750 metres. They will come face to face with the celebrated Col du Galibier, rising to 2,642 metres.

Stage 4 takes the riders from Les Deux Alpes to Saint Veran, cycling 111km and climbing 3,250 metres before tacking stage 5 from Guillestre to Risoul, which is a 14km individual time trial.

Stage 6 will see the riders race 112 km from Risoul to Auron, climbing 3,200 metres and including the highest paved road in Europe over the Cime de la Bonette. The final day is a 143 km rider with 2200 metres of climbing from Auron to Nice.

The main difficulty of the day will be the Col de Saint Martin; it rises to 1507 metres over approximately 15 km.

“It will certainly be nice to get to Nice and jump in the sea,” Mr Pook said. “We will definitely be looking forward to a couple of days rest by the Mediterranean by then.

“This really is an event to test and challenge us. It is extremely arduous and tough on the body and we have prepared as well as we can, largely by climbing just about every hill that South Shropshire and Mid Wales has to offer!”