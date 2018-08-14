Telford junior ice hockey player offered two-way contract

One of the UK’s top women’s ice hockey teams has offered a two-way contract to a Shropshire schoolgirl.

Grace Garbett, 15, has been selected by Elite League Solihull Vixens for their 2018-19 campaign, competing at the sport’s highest level in Britain.

Solihull Vixens manager Kerry Allen said: “Our scouts first invited Grace to try out with the team two years ago, when she was only 13, and she fitted in well with all the players. In fact the coaches would gladly have added her to the roster straight away, but league rules meant we had to wait until she was 15 to be eligible to play.

“Grace is a talented young athlete and we are looking forward to helping her reach her full potential within ice hockey.”

The Thomas Telford student will also continue to play for Telford Junior Ice Hockey Club, in the Telford Tigers u18s (mixed gender) team.

Telford head coach Tom Watkins added: “I’ve coached Grace since she was seven and it has been a pleasure to see her develop into an England and GB u18 player.

“Joining Solihull will be a great experience for Grace, enabling her to make the transition from junior to senior women’s hockey. She has ambitions to be selected for the Great Britain Women’s team, and being able to train and play with a team the calibre of Solihull Vixens will certainly help her on that path.”

For Grace, the opportunity allows her to achieve one of her career dreams – to play alongside GB international Saffron Allen.

“I’ve watched Saffron since she played for Telford juniors with my older brother George,” said Grace. “She was always the best player on the team and showed me that girls can be just as good as boys at ice hockey.

“Everyone at Solihull has been really friendly and I can’t wait to pull on the jersey and be one of the Vixens.”

Grace is also the captain of Sheffield Shadows u16s girls team and, over the past year, has travelled to Finland and Slovakia with the England women and to Granada in Spain with the Great Britain u18s women. She also plays roller hockey for Great Britain Junior Women.