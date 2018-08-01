Promotion delight for Shropshire men’s tennis aces at Summer County Cup

Proud captain Alex Parry hailed the efforts of Shropshire men’s team after they impressively gained promotion at the Lawn Tennis Association’s Summer County Cup.

They enjoyed an excellent week at Hunstanton on the Norfolk coast, winning four of their five matches in Group 7 at the popular annual doubles only event, held for the 122nd time at 13 different grass court venues around the country.

Delighted Parry said: “It’s a fantastic result from the boys who have shown just how much talent there is in Shropshire. To pull off results against vastly more experienced players and world ranked players with a squad with an average age of 21 is brilliant.

‘We came so close to promotion last year and for the guys to respond in this manner shows the character and team morale that we have in the squad

“It is definitely an exciting time for us and we now look forward to November when we will head to Sunderland to compete in the Winter County Cup.”

Parry was joined on county duty by Ed Gibbs, Luke Henley, Matt Lee, Matt Jones, Sam Chapman, with debutants Tom Loxley and Jordan Evans completing the line up.

Parry, who thanked Budgen Motors for their support in lending the team a vehicle to take them to Norfolk, felt Shropshire were drawn in the toughest side of the draw with a strong Cornwall side their first opposition.

It was 4-4 after eight matches before Henley and Gibbs, playing with plenty of determination, recovered from a set down to eventually win the decider and the tie 5-4 overall.

Day two saw Shropshire up against a Sussex side featuring two world ranked players and a host of former junior world ranked players.

Sussex opened up a 4-3 lead before Shropshire, thanks to the efforts of Henley and Gibbs, who won another epic three-set encounter, and finally Parry and Lee, also victors in three sets, came out on top to seal another 5-4 triumph.

The final match of the initial group stages paired Shropshire against Avon. The match was virtually a dead rubber with Shropshire already assured of a place in the knockout stages, so they took the decision to rest some key players. Debutant Evans and Sam Chapman both stepped up and played some impressive doubles as Shropshire opened up a 4-0 lead, but Avon hit back to secure a 5-4 comeback win.

Then came a straight shootout between four teams – Shropshire, Cornwall, Northumberland and Channel Islands – with Shropshire aware that victory over Northumberland would effectively guarantee promotion.

Loxley, 16, excelled alongside partner Lee as Shropshire eased into a 3-0 advantage and there was to be no let up as the county completed a stunning 9-0 clean sweep over the north easterners.

Given the way that results had fallen, Shropshire knew that they were already promoted, but they still wanted to finish top of the league and they went out and wrapped up another emphatic 9-0 victory, this time against the Channel Islands, to clinch the title and a place in next summer’s Group 6 in style.

While the men experienced promotion joy, it was contrasting emotions for Shropshire’s ladies side as they were relegated from Group 5 following a tough week at West Worthing.

Shropshire, promoted to Group 4A in the LTA’s Winter County Cup last November, were beaten by strong sides from Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Somerset, Avon and West of Scotland.

Captain Holly Mowling said: “Even though we didn’t have a win against the other counties, we didn’t feel like we were thrashed in any of the games.

“We had a number of three-set matches that just didn’t go our way and fought hard against some very strong counties.

“We lost to better teams and players who are playing full time, so our focus now has to be on the Winter County Cup event in November at Wirral. We gained promotion last year into group 4A, which is the highest the ladies have been, so we have a tough test ahead.”

Mowling was joined in the county team on the south coast by Natalie Freegard, Chloe Hughes, Melissa Martin, Mia Loney, Joanna Fowler and Joanne Bowen.