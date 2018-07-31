Shropshire Revolution players represented at European Championships

Two members of the Shropshire Revolution American Football team are representing Great Britain Lions at this week’s European Championships in Finland.

Linebacker Alasdair Jarvis and offensive lineman Guy Whittaker are part of the 45 man squad which travelled to Vantaa, outside Helsinki, for the six team tournament.

Teams are ranked by group across Europe and this year’s event will see GB competing against some of Europe’s elite teams in the highest tier.

This will be the third time Jarvis has represented his country having been part of the GB Lions squad that defeated Russia and Czech Republic in the 2016 group B tournament held in the UK.

Although there was no major tournament in 2017 Jarvis was again selected for the away friendly with Sweden in Gothenburg where the Lions narrowly lost 15-12 in a game that went down to the final play.

Jarvis’s first experience with GB was via an invitational trail in January 2016 where he was invited to a camp after submitting tape to the coaches.

Jarvis said: “It’s a huge honour to have been selected again for the third consecutive time.

“I’m extremely excited to be playing in Group A for the first GB appearance in over a decade at this level – we are back with the real big boys of Europe in Austria and France.”

For Whittaker making the squad is a proud moment and comes after he was pivotal in Shropshire’s undefeated championship winning season last year.

The 6’4” 21 stone right tackle said: “The offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for GB got in touch with the Revolution and through the club invited me to come and train with the squad for a session.

“I had to send them a highlight tape of my performances and I have been training with them ever since.

“I’ve put a lot of blood sweat and tears into training and the pre-tournament nerves are starting to creep in but that will just keep me game ready.”

The tournament comprises of two groups of three teams – one featuring Austria, Sweden and Denmark while Great Britain, Finland and France make up the other.

The Lions kicked off their campaign against the host nation going down 28-7 and take on France tomorrow with Jarvis upbeat about the Lion’s chances.

“It will a tough tournament but that’s the nature of the European Championships.

“France and Austria will start as favourites and many will view GB as underdogs but we are going there to compete and hopefully bring back a medal – colour to be determined!”

Each team will play two group games with the fifth placed, bronze medal and championship match to be played on Saturday 4th August in the MUP Arena in Vantaa.