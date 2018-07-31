British BMX Series returns to Telford this weekend

The best BMX riders in the country will be heading to Telford this weekend as the British BMX Series is hosted in the town for the second time.

Riders from the age of 4 years old will be racing at Wrekin Riders BMX Race Club in Dawley on Saturday and Sunday in Rounds 9 and 10 of the national series.

More than 750 riders will take to the national standard £250,000 track, sponsored by National Windscreens, from 12noon on Saturday and 10am on Sunday.

The riders from all over the UK, including Elite riders, will be competing for the all important podium positions in a bid to take the national titles at the end of the series which ends in Leicester in September.

The riders will race over the jumps and around the berms in three motos before qualifying for the quarter and semi-finals before the main finals take place.

It is the second race of the year for the Duce Drive based bmx club following the Midlands regional round earlier in the year. The third event of the year – the Midlands Championships – will take place in September.

Kieran Edwards, club coach and chairman, said it is the highlight of the year for the club.

“The British BMX Series is the main event of the year and to be able to host two rounds for a second time is brilliant. Our debut was extremely successful in 2016 but we enjoyed a year off!

“We are a very successful club run by a small group of volunteers. We have been working around the clock – literally 12 hour days – in order to get the track in the right condition and prepare the grounds for the traders, the clubs and the national teams.

“The event also attracts around 2,000 people to the town which is a great boost for the economy of Dawley and the surrounding area.

“The hotels are fully booked and we have camping pitches for 170 at Malinslee Playing Fields,” he said.

Mr Edwards said he would like to thank Great Dawley Town Council and Telford and Wrekin Council for the support in the run up to the event, along with Nick Bloomer, owners of NB Independent Scaffold Service who has kindly built a new commentary tower for the event with funding support from the town council.

“Within our own club we have two riders holding British number 3 titles and many more who have the potential to take more titles in the future.

“This is a very exciting weekend for the club and we hope the local residents will come out and support us. It is free entry for all spectators so we would love as many people to come and watch.”

Mr Edwards said the event had already brought many more visitors to Telford as clubs from across the country have privately hired the track in recent weeks.

Elite riders including world champ Bethany Shriever have been training at the Dawley track.

The racing can be followed on the live feed of the HSBC British BMX Series Facebook page and also the club Facebook page.