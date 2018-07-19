Shropshire’s Liz Boyle enjoys memorable day at Wimbledon collecting top LTA award

Shropshire’s Liz Boyle enjoyed a memorable day at Wimbledon as she was presented with a prestigious award from the Lawn Tennis Association.

Liz, who recently completed three years as president of Tennis Shropshire, was invited to SW19 to enjoy hospitality in the President’s Suite at the All England Club and to watch the ladies’ quarter-finals on Centre Court.

She received an LTA Meritorious Service Award from David Rawlinson, the vice-president of the LTA, and said the whole day was a truly special one.

Liz, who lives in Leegomery, said: “I would like to thank Tennis Shropshire for nominating me for the award and I had the most amazing experience.

“We went straight to the President’s Suite on arrival where it was lovely to meet up with Cathie Sabin, the former LTA president from Shropshire, and her husband John, and also Tennis Shropshire chairman Bob Kerr.

“It was ladies day and both Virginia Wade and Judy Murray were on Cathie’s table while Tracey Neville, the head coach of the England national netball team, was also in the room.

“We were lucky enough to have former British professional tennis player Naomi Cavaday, who is now a commentator, on our table.

“David Rawlinson said a few words after presenting the awards, Judy Murray spoke about opportunities for ladies in sport before Annabelle Croft talked about the ladies in the quarter-finals we were due to watch.

“Angelique Kerber’s match against Daria Kasatkina was brilliant and it was lovely to have the chance to watch Serena Williams play.

“Both the lunch and afternoon tea were excellent and it was a really enjoyable day.”

Liz, a member of both The Shrewsbury Club and Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club, said it was a huge honour to be recognised with an award.

A keen tennis player since the age of 12, Liz first represented Shropshire ladies at a young age and has since been a popular member of every county age group team, most recently playing for Shropshire’s over-65s side.

For many years, Liz, the seniors representative on the Tennis Shropshire management committee, was involved with Dawley Tennis Club, leading her ladies team to 10 county doubles league titles.

She also had the huge honour of playing for Great Britain for five years, with her proudest moment coming in 1998 when she won the world doubles championship in Nottingham with her close friend Pauline Fisher.

Liz’s other main playing highlight was being crowned Shropshire ladies’ singles champion for 17 out of 18 years between 1973 and 1990.

A former PE teacher at Telford’s Abraham Darby School, Liz was also instrumental in introducing large numbers of students to tennis and was particularly effective in encouraging girls to take up the sport.