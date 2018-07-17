Shropshire clubs serving up free tennis as part of the Great British Tennis Weekend

Five Shropshire clubs are preparing to serve up free tennis after signing up to take part in the second Great British Tennis Weekend of 2018.

They will be opening their doors to their local communities this weekend to highlight just how much fun playing tennis is.

Simon Jones, the vice-chairman of Tennis Shropshire, said: “The first Great British Tennis Weekend of the year in May was a big success for the Shropshire clubs which took part.

“It’s an initiative which was introduced by the Lawn Tennis Association in 2013 to encourage more people to play tennis and it’s a great way for tennis clubs to showcase their facilities and just what they have to offer to potential new members of all ages.

“Many people will have enjoyed watching Wimbledon over the last fortnight and now this is an ideal opportunity for them to pick up a racket themselves and give tennis a go.

“These are free events for families as well as individuals, with rackets and balls provided, so whether you’ve never picked up a racket before or are a seasoned regular, there is certainly much fun to be had.”

Baschurch Tennis Club will be running activities between 11am-12.30pm on Saturday while the same day sees Great British Tennis Weekend events at Whitchurch’s Hollies Tennis Club from 2-4pm and Telford Tennis Centre between 2-4pm.

Sunday sees two Shrewsbury venues taking part, with free tennis on offer at the Monkmoor Recreation Centre between noon-3pm and Woodfield Tennis Club from 3-5pm.

Participants are welcome to just turn up at any of the local venues staging Great British Tennis Weekend events.

You can also find out more details online in advance by entering your post code to find your local club at https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/opendays