Memories made at Loton Park

A new dining and facilities pavilion for volunteer marshals, which replaces one erected in 1970, was officially opened at Loton Park Hill Climb, in the village of Alberbury, near Shrewsbury on Saturday.

The new building is to be called ‘Trimbles’ in honour of the late Max Trimble, a long serving president of Hagley & District Light Car Club, organisers of speed events at Loton Park.

Max Trimble’s widow Pauline performed the unveiling ceremony, saying: “Max would have been absolutely thrilled and so am I at this wonderful gesture in honouring him, he was a dedicated member of the club and we have been fortunate to make many great friends through motorsport over the years.”

Attending the ceremony was Loton Park owner, Sir Michael Leighton, who commented: “Max was a fine person, a stalwart of the club and was hugely supportive of all aspects of Loton Park, so this is a fitting and practical reminder to us all of the outstanding work he did for this club.”

Elected as new club president is MSA official Annie Goodyear, who added: “I am delighted to attain this position within the club and will do my very best to continue the splendid work that Max carried out on its behalf over many years.

“Volunteer marshals are fully trained and in action in all weathers and provide an essential safety aspect to meetings, for both competitors and spectators alike, so this new building will be serving a very useful purpose indeed and will keep Max in our minds.”

The next meeting at Loton Park will be a mixed event for sports, classic, saloon and racing cars on 4th/5th August, details from www.hdlcc.com