Fabulous Ferraris lined up for Loton Park

Ferrari and Morgan cars will join the varied line up of saloons, classic and racing cars for two days of motorsport competition at Loton Park Hill Climb near Shrewsbury this coming weekend.

Fifteen fine examples of the Ferrari marque are competing in their own Pirelli Hill Climb Championship with eight iconic Morgan sports cars taking to the hill in their own competition and eight classic Mini variants taking part in the DEWS Downton Mini Championship.

The Allswage Championship for members of Hagley Car Club, who organise events at Loton Park, sees drivers of varying experience closely competing for points in different classes on a handicap basis, while an added attraction and crowd favourite are over 30 solo and sidecar machines competing in the National Motorcycle Hill Climb Championship.

Shropshire drivers entered include Chris Wright of Telford in a Mazda MX5, Colin Mee of Kinnerley in an Austin Healey Sprite, Rob Wilson of Ludlow in a Peugeot 205 GTi, Peter Taylor of Whitchurch in a Porsche Boxster, Rick Leddy of Church Stretton in a Mitsubishi GT, Tom Seymour of Bridgnorth in a Lotus 7, Chris Edwards of Chirk in a Mazda 323 GTX, Peta Marshall of Shrewsbury in a Fisher Fury and Kevin Whittle of Llanymynech in a Lotus Europa.