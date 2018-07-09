Shropshire County Cricket Club’s hospitality event is a big hit with guests

Shropshire County Cricket Club’s annual hospitality event once again proved to be hugely popular with the county’s business community.

The event at Wrekin College, sponsored for a second year by Pure Telecom, the award-winning independent telecoms provider, attracted 640 guests.

Former Kent and England cricket captain Chris Cowdrey was master of ceremonies while a performance from TV comedy impressionist Kevin Connelly was a big hit.

Shropshire also played two Twenty20 matches against an Invitation XI featuring international cricketers, including experienced former India Test batsman Wasim Jaffer.

Event organiser Toby Shaw, the chairman of Shropshire CCC, said: “The feedback from guests has been excellent and everyone enjoyed themselves. There was a lovely atmosphere in the marquee and the day was a big success.

“We were pleased to be joined by Chris Cowdrey for the first time and Kevin Connelly was a lot of fun. His appearance was a nice surprise for guests.

“This event is regarded as the premier networking day on the calendar for the Shropshire business community, so thank you to both Pure Telecom for their support and to Wrekin College for making their wonderful facilities available once again.”

The Invitation XI won both of the day’s cricket matches, the opener by 30 runs.

Rishav Das, Wem’s overseas player, top scored with 66 as the Invitation XI totalled 140-4 before Asif Raza took 6-23, including a hat-trick, as Shropshire were dismissed for 110.

Game two saw Shropshire bat first and 57 from former Worcestershire star Alexei Kervezee helped them put 138-8 on the board. An unbeaten 50 from Sanjay Ramaswamy steered the Invitation XI to 139-6 and a four-wicket win with 16 balls to spare.

Donations from the day will be made to three charities, with Macmillan Cancer Support, Breast Cancer Care and Beanstalk to benefit.