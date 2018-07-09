100% satisfaction at latest School Games finals day

East Shropshire’s primary schools regained their area title at the end of another successful Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival.

More than 630 pupils, from primary schools across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, took part in the annual summer festival at Sundorne Sports Village in Shrewsbury.

The event, part of the School Games programme, included a wide range of activities including cycling, dodgeball, archery, rounders, tri-golf, kwik cricket, orienteering, mini tennis, and boccia.

Each team was representing one of six School Games areas – Shrewsbury, East Shropshire, North Shropshire, South Shropshire, and two areas from Telford & Wrekin.

And when the points from all the events were added together, it was East Shropshire which took back the title from previous winners Shrewsbury – who finished second.

North Shropshire and the Telford & Wrekin Langley area tied for joint third place, with Telford & Wrekin Burton Borough in fifth, and South Shropshire sixth.

Telford & Wrekin Langley won the ‘Spirit of the Games’ shield, awarded to the area which best displayed the six School Games values – determination, honesty, passion, respect, self-belief, and teamwork.

East Shropshire’s overall success was driven by winning performances in key stage two arrows archery, dodgeball, tri-golf, small school rounders and boccia, as well as years five and six orienteering and rounders.

Shrewsbury won the key stage two sportsability kwik cricket and years three and four mini tennis titles, while North Shropshire won the key stage two new age kurling event.

Telford & Wrekin Langley claimed victory in the key stage two cycling, and Telford & Wrekin Burton Borough won the key stage two tri-golf competition. South Shropshire’s best performances were second-place finishes in the dodgeball and rounders contests.

The festival began with an opening ceremony featuring winning acts from Energize’s ‘School Games Has Got Talent’ competition including singers from Prees, Stoke on Tern and Market Drayton schools, and a performance from Elite Dance Studios.

Paralympic and world archery gold medallist Danielle Brown, and 13-year-old Penny Healey of Idsall School who represents team GB at junior archery level, were also special guests.

And the event was supported by a team of 136 young leaders – two of which were singled out for ‘Excellence In Leadership’ awards.

Josh Jones from Bridgnorth Endowed School was praised for ‘showing good confidence, composure and a good attitude towards the game, and being a role model to the participants’.

And Ben Carter also from Bridgnorth Endowed School was a big hit with the youngsters, described as encouraging, inspiring, hardworking and confident throughout.

The School Games are co-ordinated by county sports partnership Energize Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin.

Harry Cade, engagement manager for education and families, said: “Once again, this event was a shining example of a school sport festival which is run by young people, for young people.

“We welcomed a total of 633 pupils, representing 107 teams from 58 schools, across 13 different events.

“It was a fabulous day, played out in a great spirit, under sunny skies – and from the feedback we received, 100% of the participants we surveyed said they would be happy and confident to take part again. You can’t get better than that!”