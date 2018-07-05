Shropshire tennis ace Holly heading to the USA after GB call up

Shropshire tennis ace Holly Mowling, the captain of the county ladies side, will play in America later this year after receiving her second international call up.

Holly has been selected to play for Great Britain over-35s in the International Tennis Federation’s Young Seniors World Team Championships at Miami Beach, Florida.

She will fly to the USA in October as part of a team of four along with captain Lindsay Cunningham from Berkshire, Essex’s Iva Saric and Debbie Hale from Hampshire.

It is Holly’s second international call up after the huge thrill of being chosen to lead the England over-35s team in the Four Nations Championships in Glasgow last year.

Holly, a coach at Bridgnorth Tennis Club, said: “Since joining the ITF Seniors tour in 2016, I have won six national titles across all the major events – British Open Indoor Championships, British Open Clay Court Championships and the British Closed Grass Court Championships – and captained England in the Four Nations Championships.

“It was really exciting to hear that I had been selected to represent Great Britain, which is my biggest achievement in tennis.

“I knew I had been doing well in the main events and that I couldn’t do much more, but I was still very surprised to get the call up.

“Captaining England last year was a very proud moment for me, but this is on another level.

“I am very excited to be a part of this team and it will be a amazing experience for all of us to play in Florida.”

Holly, 36, who lives in Broseley, is currently 17th in the ITF world rankings for over-35s, and third in Great Britain.