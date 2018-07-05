Chris Cowdrey to host Shropshire CCC’s annual hospitality day at Wrekin College

More than 700 guests are heading to Wrekin College today for Shropshire County Cricket Club’s hugely popular annual hospitality event.

Sponsored by Pure Telecom, the award-winning independent telecoms provider, guests from the Shropshire business community will enjoy hospitality in a luxury marquee on the edge of the boundary.

They will also have the opportunity to watch a Shropshire team, captained by Will Parton, face an Invitation XI in two Twenty20 matches.

The event will be hosted by former Kent and England captain Chris Cowdrey as master of ceremonies.

Toby Shaw, the chairman of Shropshire CCC, said “This event, now in its 12th year, just keeps getting better and better and we are pleased that Chris Cowdrey will be joining us for the first time.

“It is once again sold out, which reflects just how popular an event this is and how it’s a date in the calendar that the county’s business community really look forward to.

“We are delighted to have the support of Pure Telecom, now in their second year as event sponsors, while we also thank Wrekin College for making their wonderful facilities available once again.

“We are also very grateful to the companies that have offered a lovely selection of auction prizes, which is always a popular aspect of the day.”

The Invitation XI competing in the Pure Telecom Challenge includes prolific former India Test star Wasim Jaffer, who scored an unbeaten century in last year’s opening match at Wrekin College.

The team also features South African Simon Khomari and Indian all-rounder Rishav Das, who are both playing club cricket in Shropshire this year, Netherlands international wicketkeeper Rahil Ahmed and Whitchurch’s Evelyn Jones, the captain of Lancashire’s women’s side.

The Shropshire side features a mix of youth and experience, with Shrewsbury’s Australian all-rounder Liam Lofts included.

The event has benefited a number of local charities over the years, with funds raised this time to be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Spectators are also invited to enjoy Thursday’s cricket free of charge, with the action starting at 11am.

Shropshire, from: Will Parton (Shrewsbury, captain), Omar Ali (C&R Hawks), Alexei Kervezee (Halesowen), David Laird (Bridgnorth), Tyler Ibbotson (Shrewsbury), Simon Gregory (Bridgnorth), Liam Lofts (Shrewsbury), Henry Davies (Shifnal), Matt Batkin (Shifnal), Harry Chandler (Wem), Connor Dudley (Shifnal), Ben Lees (Bridgnorth).