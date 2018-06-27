Global bike brand announced as headline sponsor for Newport Nocturne cycle race

Global cycle brand Schwalbe Tyres have been announced as the headline sponsor for this summer’s Newport Nocturne cycle race.

The event is part of the Telford50 Summer event program, celebrating 50 amazing years of growth in this iconic UK destination.

As one of the biggest global brands in cycling with their UK headquarters based in Telford, this announcement is highly welcomed by the event organisers. Schwalbe’s involvement as a large scale brand bring further kudos to the event and shows the firm’s commitment to back the cycling industry and its local community.

Schwalbe Tyres already sponsor a number of major cycle events in Europe but for them it was the origins of the Newport Nocturne and the ingenuity of it that inspired them to become the title sponsor for the event in 2018.

Dave Taylor, Marketing Manager at Schwalbe UK Ltd spoke of the company’s excitement of becoming the headline sponsors for the Newport Nocturne 2018.

“Schwalbe Tyres are delighted to be the title sponsor for the iconic Newport Nocturne. With our UK offices and distribution centre in Telford, we are thrilled to be the headline sponsor for this iconic UK race and it’s right on our doorstep. The Newport Nocturne was always a favourite on the road racing calendar, so we are delighted to see its return and to be part of it. The passion and commitment of event organisers Diane and Nick Jeggo is outstanding and with the support of the Discover Telford Visit Shropshire destination team and Newport Town Council the event is not only back but expanding its appeal to visitors and to the pro riders, which is great news for the cycle industry and the local economy.”

The news is also welcomed by Cllr Rae Evans, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member with responsibility for Tourism, she said: “This announcement today is great news for the Newport Nocturne and our destination. Working with sponsors and partners like Schwalbe, events like this are able to happen and these event bring in more visitors and in turn economic growth for our community. We are gearing up for this to be a standout year for the Nocturne, especially as it takes place during Telford’s 50th anniversary year. We are really pleased that our team has been able to support this great event and to be part of it.”

The Newport Nocturne which will take place on Saturday 18 August, is the UK’s original flood lit cycle race attracting 120 Pro Cyclists and thousands of families, sports fans and cycle enthusiasts from across the UK for this spectacular event and its festival atmosphere. Taking place in the historic town of Newport with its cobbled course, Telford and Shropshire is celebrated for sport and a one of the most popular cycle holiday destinations in the UK.

Some of the biggest pro cyclists will feature at the 2018 race including Nicola Juniper, three times Elite National Road Race Champion and 2017 National Team Pursuit Champion Jacob Tipper. Jacob spoke to cycle press recently to share his excitement in entering the Newport Nocturne in 2018 saying “The Nocturne is a unique stand-alone race, unlike anything else on the calendar. For me, it epitomises what a circuit race should be like.”

Combining the best of pro cycle racing, live music, street entertainment, alongside market town shopping and dining, national visitors, cycle and sport enthusiasts and local residents are now gearing up to celebrate the return of this iconic event.