Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students in colour belt grading

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students have been put through their paces once again at their quarterly colour belt grading.

Lucy Edwards, Helen Edwards, Jack Childs, Evie Dennis, Tom Hardwidge, Jack Milner and Jack Light were promoted to new grades on their journey towards becoming black belts.

Instructor Anna Bradford said “We are very proud of everyone who took part in the grading, as the gradings can be very daunting and students are often pushed outside of their comfort zone.

“However, we have been pleased to see the confidence boost that is evident in our students’ behaviour at training. Tom Hardwidge deserves special mention for passing with an overall ‘A’ grade once again. This shows outstanding performance throughout.”

The club trains at Oldbury Wells School twice a week, with new students always welcome.