Shropshire cyclist wins Mike Jones Trophy

An inaugural Shropshire road race named in honour of a well-known and highly respected cyclist has been won by local racer Ollie Hayward.

The Mike Jones Trophy Road Race was hosted by Shrewsbury based Rhino Velo Race Team run by Chris Pook, of estate agent Cooper Green Pooks, and Ben Lawrence, of Beaumont Lawrence Chartered Insurance Brokers.

Part of the West Midlands Road League, the race started at Minsterley Parish Hall and was made up of seven laps of an approximate nine-mile circuit over rolling roads nestled between the Stiperstones and Long Mountain.

Steven Fidler of 3C Payment Sports finished second behind Mr Hayward, 21 from Ludlow, with George Moore of RST/Cycle Division Racing Team third. Chris Pook finished 10th.

Mr Pook said: “It was a privilege to organise this race in honour of Mike and it was fitting to dedicate a race to him as he dominated the local racing scene for many years. It was a great day and an excellent race, we were absolutely delighted with the turnout.

“Mike owned Stan’s Cycles on Wyle Cop and is now running a B&B and Cycling Holiday business called Rhino Velo Pyrenees in the midi-Pyrenees with his wife Wendy.

“The race was part of the West Midlands Road Race League and was open to 2nd, 3rd and 4th category riders, including juniors.

“There was a great finish. Ollie attacked with 6km to go with Steve and managed to open up 40 seconds on the peloton by the finish line. The bunch sprint was won by George Moore.

“It was an excellent performance by Ollie, attacking at the perfect time while having to cope with the handicap of having only two gears – his rear derailleur cable having snapped part way through.”

Mike Jones began cycling at 14 and raced at the highest level nationally. He was a seven-time winner of the Midland Division Road Championships and won the National Vets Road Championships four years ago.

The Rhino Velo team can trace its origins back to Mike, earning his nickname Rhino for his aggressive style of riding and fast finish.

Mike Jones Trophy Road Race top 20: 1 Oliver Hayward Rhino Velo Race Team, 2 Steven Fidler 3C Payment sports, 3 George Moore RST/Cycle Division Racing Team, 4 Eliot Ward Crimson Performance Race Team, 5 Tom Bracegirdle 3C Payment sports, 6 Jamieson Blain Zappi Racing Team, 7 Farley Barber Pro Vision Race Team, 8 Hefin Evans Bynea CC, 9 Jacob Sparrow Ludlow Brewery Race Team, 10 Chris Pook Rhino Velo Race Team, 11 Nick Morris Clee Cycles, 12 Josh Williams Clee Cycles, 13 Jimmy Smith Chester RC, 14 Sam Beeston Pro Vision Race Team, 15 David Scott 3C Payment sports, 16 Kieran Frend RST/Cycle Division Racing Team, 17 Robert Seeley Team PB Performance, 18 Cameron Biddle Halesowen A & CC, 19 Jonathan Bourne Pro Vision Race Team, 20 Rob Childs Stourbridge Velo.