Boxing legend Frank Bruno heading to Shropshire for Crossbar’s anniversary celebrations

Boxing legend Frank Bruno will be the special guest when a Shropshire sports coaching company celebrates its tenth anniversary next month.

Bruno, the former WBC world heavyweight boxing champion, is heading to the county for Crossbar Coaching Education in Sport’s 10 year anniversary ball at Lilleshall National Sports & Conference Centre on Friday, July 13.

He will hold a question and answer session with Liverpudlian comedian Jed Stone, the event’s host, in which Bruno will look back on his successful career in the ring and life after boxing.

Gavin Cowan, Crossbar’s managing director, said: “Frank Bruno is really a national treasure and he was was the one person I really wanted to come along.

“I wasn’t sure if that was realistic, but we’ve managed to get him and I’m still in awe that he will be joining us. It will be a real privilege to be able to host him and for Frank to be a part of our special night.”

He added: “We just want to have an amazing evening with Frank and Jed Stone, who is an excellent comedian. We want to invite anyone who’s contributed to Crossbar and anyone else who would like to come along to join in the celebrations. It will be a really special evening.”

Crossbar was launched in 2008 as a football coaching company for youngsters. They now deliver sport across the curriculum to a host of Shropshire primary schools, hold popular holiday courses around the county and deliver a full-time two-year course, the Crossbar College of Sport and Physical Activity, for school leavers.

Gavin said: “Crossbar started in my spare room as a football coaching company and has now evolved to a sport education company delivering sport across the curriculum, post-16 traineeships, apprentices, and full time courses for further education.

“I’ve always believed that if you do things properly then you will be successful. The focus has always been on being child/learner centred and making sure what we set out to do in terms of our mission statement is the first priority. I’m really proud of that and we’ve never taken our eye off the ball.

“I’ve got a lot of coaches past and present to thank along with apprentices that have graduated. We’re in a great position and there’s lots of exciting plans for the next two years.”

A limited number of tickets are available for Crossbar’s night of celebration.