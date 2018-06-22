Shropshire’s Liz Boyle set to net top tennis award at Wimbledon next month

Shropshire’s Liz Boyle is heading to Wimbledon next month to collect a top award from the Lawn Tennis Association.

Liz, who recently completed three years as president of Tennis Shropshire, has been chosen to receive an LTA Meritorious Service Award.

She will travel to the All England Club to be presented with the prestigious award at the LTA President’s Lunch on July 10.

Liz, a member of both The Shrewsbury Club and Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club, said it was a huge honour to be recognised.

“I’m very thrilled,” said Liz, who lives in Leegomery. “I’ve met so many lovely people through being involved with tennis and enjoyed so many wonderful moments.

“I’m looking forward to going to Wimbledon and I can’t think of anywhere better to receive an award.”

Bob Kerr, the Tennis Shropshire chairman, added: “Liz thoroughly deserves this recognition for all she has done and is a very worthy recipient of this award.

“She has served tennis so well for more than half a century and continues to do so.

“She has fully embraced expanding opportunities for older players, especially women, and has also helped with the development of a ladies’ winter doubles league.

“Liz has also opened up the selection for county teams by inviting all ladies to have the opportunity to be selected to play for Shropshire.”

A keen tennis player since the age of 12, Liz first represented Shropshire ladies at a young age and has since been a popular member of every county age group team, most recently playing for Shropshire’s over-65s side.

For many years, Liz was involved with Dawley Tennis Club, leading her ladies team to 10 county doubles league titles. She inspired many ladies to pick up a racket and give tennis a go, with many of them still continuing to play seniors tennis across Shropshire and beyond.

Liz, who is the seniors representative on the Tennis Shropshire management committee, had the huge honour of playing for Great Britain for five years.

Her proudest moment came in 1998 when she won the world doubles championship in Nottingham with her close friend Pauline Fisher. They had been runners-up in South Africa a year earlier.

Liz’s other main playing highlight was being crowned Shropshire ladies’ singles champion for 17 out of 18 years between 1973 and 1990.

A former PE teacher at Telford’s Abraham Darby School, Liz was also instrumental in introducing large numbers of students to tennis and was particularly effective in encouraging girls to take up the sport.

Liz is the second Shropshire winner of an LTA Meritorious Service Award in as many years after Merill Holt, Tennis Shropshire’s lead volunteer, was also recognised for her dedication to the sport 12 months ago.