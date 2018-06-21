Pedal power at Loton Park

An evening time trial for 30 junior members of Mid Shropshire Wheelers and Newport Cycling Club was held on the speed hill climb course at Loton Park Hill Climb near Shrewsbury.

The youngsters tackled the 1475 yard tarmac course which rises through the deer park of the stately home at Alberbury, and which had been completely resurfaced by venue organisers Hagley Car Club last year.

Hagley club secretary, Martyn Silcox, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer these youngsters the opportunity to compete in total safety with no traffic to worry about and they all seemed to enjoy the challenge of the climb on this tight and demanding scenic parkland course.”

Loton Park will see its more usual action on 14th & 15th July when two one-day meetings are held for a wide variety of sports, classics, saloons and racing cars, alongside competitors in the National Motorcycle Hill Climb Championship.

Invited classes for the weekend include Ferrari, Jaguar, Downton Mini and Morgan car clubs, together with the Allswage Championship for Hagley club members.