Callum Brown wins the SHUGC Amatuer Golf Championship

It was a gruelling weekend for Callum Brown as he played two 36 hole Championship competitions back to back.

Saturday Callum, who plays off scratch, played in the Midland Amateur Championship where although playing well with scores of +1 and -5 giving him 4 under parr overall, was only good enough to earn him 4th place.

Sunday was the Shropshire & Herefordshire (SHUGC) Amateur Championship which was hosted by Shifnal Golf Club and drew a field of 49 entries, including last years winner and Shifnal member Craig Simmons.

After the first 18 holes Craig was in the lead with 1 under and Callum was lying in 11th place at 3 over. Callum said “ I hit it great in the morning but I could not get anything to drop on the greens, had a few 3 putts and made silly errors so was 4 shots back at the halfway mark. The 1st hole of the afternoon round I trebled but then managed -7 for the next 17 to win by 1 shot over Craig Simmonds of Shifnal GC and Cameron Probert of Burghill Valley GC.”

Callum went on to say “It was a great day, with lovely weather, great food and great company and I really appreciated the organisation of the event, the catering and the standard of Shifnal golf course which was exceptional.” Callum actually won two trophies on the day. 1 for winning the SHUGC Amateur Championship and one for the best gross score on the afternoon game.

Well done Callum Brown one of the many star golfers at Bridgnorth Golf Club, as two years ago another Bridgnorth golfer, Tom Alford won the SHUGC Amateur Championship.

Other golfers representing Bridgnorth GC this year were Richard Pearson, Gavin Chandler and George Wall.