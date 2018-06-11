Local Cricket: Disability S9 in pursuit of victory and youth teams in action

In local Cricket, Shropshire’s Disability S9 side held a good victory against Warwickshire and the Under 11s boys and Under 15s girls were also in play.

It was a tricky journey Shropshire’s Disability S9 side as they attempted to get to Four Oaks Saints CC in Sutton Coldfield – the team bus was almost stumped by road closures caused by the town’s fun run.

It meant a late start, but after skipper Dave Hassall won the toss and asked the hosts to bat, Shropshire’s bowlers got to work.

The skipper claimed 2-18 and there were also wickets for Mike Darlington and Gareth Teggin as Warwickshrie were restricted to 128-6 from their 30 overs.

In reply, openers John Foulkes and Peter Beasley (20) raced to 33 before being parted, and this set up Eric Heath (19 not out) and Scott Winton (25 not out), helped by a liberal sprinkling of extras, to take Shropshire to a winning score of 131-3 in the 20th over.

Coach Graham Furber said: It was another impressive performance from the S9 squad, and particularly noticeable is the greater confidence shown by our batsmen in chasing down totals this season. Hopefully we can keep up this level of performance”

Both Shropshire’s Disability squads now lead their respective Group tables.

Youth Teams

Shropshire’s new-look Under 11 Boys enjoyed a battle with Worcestershire in the sunshine at Cound – but just came up short of a win.

In their first game of the season, Shropshire won the toss and asked the visitors to bat first. Alex Heath led the attack well claiming 3-14 from his six overs as Worcestershire were dismissed for 147 after 39 overs

There were also wickets for Oliver Smith, Jenson Caine, Harrison Vaughan, William Jones, Matthew Morris and Harry Pike.

In reply, Shropshire lost wickets at regular intervals and despite 34 from 33 balls by Elliot Ward, they were eventually bowled out for 119 runs to give the visitors victory.

Coach Ian Gregory said: “It was a solid performance from the boys in their first outing although we fell short by 28 runs. It’s a young squad which includes some year 3/4/5s.”

The Under 15 girls continued their fine start to the season when they proved too good for Oxfordshire at Bicester & North Oxford CC.

After winning the toss and deciding to bowl first, the girls had to be patient as the openers put on 46 before Molly Batkin claimed the first of her two wickets.

But they then managed to turn the screw picking up wickets at regular intervals with Ellie Palmer claiming 2-14 and Meg Trickett 2-7 as Oxfordshire were bowled out for 97.

Harriet Shuker, Keely Jones and Caitlin Belcher claimed a wicket apiece.

Openers Olivia Gough and Trickett then made big inroads into the modest target, reaching 77 before the latter was caught for 35. Gough finished unbeaten on 40 as Shropshire claimed victory by nine wickets.