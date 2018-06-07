Shropshire tennis captain Holly is runner-up to world No 1 at British Seniors’ Clay Court Championships

Holly Mowling, the long-serving captain of the Shropshire ladies team, was runner-up to the world’s top over-35s player at the British Seniors’ Clay Court Championships in Bournemouth.

The International Tennis Federation tournament was played on a round-robin basis, with Holly, the coach at Bridgnorth Tennis Club, only beaten by Croatian Iva Saric, now ranked world No 1 in this age category.

Holly’s first match saw her face Saric, who beat her in the British Seniors’ Indoor Championship in Tipton earlier this year. History repeated itself as the classy Croatian prevailed 6-2, 6-1.

But Holly, from Broseley, responded impressively to win her three other matches during an enjoyable week on the south coast.

She got the better of Bedfordshire’s Claire Raddan 6-1, 6-1 and followed it up by overcoming Hampshire’s Debbie Hale 6-3, 6-0.

Holly, 36, knew she had to beat French player Francoise Grindou, the world No 4, in her final game to secure second place.

She lost the first set 6-0 but then found her rhythm and hit back in style to take the next two 6-3, 6-3.

“It was a great week and I was happy to finish in second place from a strong field of players,” said Holly. “Iva again proved just too strong for all of us and is on another level.”

Holly also played in the doubles, partnering Raddan, but they were beaten 6-1, 6-1 by former WTA tour players Michelle Oldham and Teresa Catlin.

She added: “We enjoyed the game but were outclassed by an extremely experienced doubles pair.”

Holly is now looking forward to competing at the British Seniors’ Grass Court Championships in Surbiton in August.

The Shropshire ace is currently ranked 16th in the ITF’s over-35 world rankings and third in Great Britain.