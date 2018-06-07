Alex Wyatt returns to Shropshire team for Sunday’s quarter-final trip to Norfolk

Alex Wyatt returns from injury for Shropshire’s Unicorns Trophy quarter final against Norfolk on Sunday at 11am.

Wyatt, pictured, Shifnal’s former Leicestershire paceman, missed the exciting victory in the last round at Staffordshire last month owing to a shoulder injury.

But he has now recovered and replaces the unavailable Gurjit Sandhu for the last eight clash at Manor Park, Horsford, Norwich.

Shropshire are otherwise unchanged, with Robbie Clarke, who hit an unbeaten 107 to guide Shropshire to a one-wicket win against Staffordshire after successfully chasing down 265, included in a settled side.

Bryan Jones, Shropshire’s chairman of selectors, said: “We haven’t done too well in the 50-over competition in the last two or three years, but this time we’ve played well and have already knocked out two of arguably the strongest teams in Herefordshire and Staffordshire.

“That means we can now go to Norwich confident of getting another good result.

“Norfolk are a well supported side and I’ve played against them in finals before – but this is really a game we’re all looking forward to.”

Shropshire: Steve Leach (Shifnal, captain), Omar Ali (C&R Hawks), Will Parton (Shrewsbury), Alexei Kervezee (Halesowen), Robbie Clarke (Oswestry), Ross Aucott (Shifnal), Simon Gregory (Bridgnorth), Sam Whitney (Bridgnorth), Mike Barnard (Shrewsbury), Jack Twigger (Wellington), Alex Wyatt (Shifnal). 12th man: Jack Edwards (Shifnal).