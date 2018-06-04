Best of British for Loton Park Hill Climb

Loton Park Hill Climb hosts rounds of both the British and Midland Championships this weekend (9/10 June) where south Shropshire’s reigning champion Trevor Willis has only a small lead in the retention of his British title.

Fellow Shropshire driver Andy Griffiths of Market Drayton leads the highly competitive Midland Championship points table in his Hayabusa-engined Caterham Seven, but reigning and multiple former champion Mike Turpin of Hereford is close behind while George Harding leads the Under-25 class in his Mitsubishi EVO and Richard Jones heads the Over-60 class in his Brabham BT 29X.

With the best drivers and cars from across the UK entered competition will be fierce in the unlimited category while around 20 cars are entered into the closely fought 1100cc racing car class, together with large entries in the other racing car classes.

The Formula Ford class for more traditional racing cars is seeing resurgence with ten cars entered and the event is also hosting a wide range of Boxster, Cayman and 911 models competing in the Porsche Club Championship.

A full entry of sports, classics, saloon and racing cars will compete against the clock up the tight and demanding tarmac course through the stately home deer park of Loton Park at Alberbury, near Shrewsbury, on both Saturday and Sunday.

Shropshire drivers entered include Edward Cottam of Telford in an MG ZR, Rob Wilson of Ludlow in a Peugeot 205 GTi, Peter Taylor of Whitchurch in a Porsche 718, Andrew Collins of Shrewsbury in a Rover Metro, Tim Higgins of Oswestry in a Westfield SEi, Martin Jones of Tenbury Wells in a Force PT, Bernie Kevill of Ludlow in an OMS 28, Tony Adams of Bridgnorth in a Lotus Elise and Jonathen Varley of Wellington in a GWR Predator.

Practice and qualifying takes place on both days, followed by timed competition runs in program order, with two Top 12 run offs for the fastest British Championship competitors at the end of both the morning and afternoon sessions on Sunday.