Cyclists join the Furrows 100 Tour

Dozens of cyclists are expected to take to the roads of Shropshire as part of the county’s very own Tour event.

Organised by Furrows Group as part of their centenary celebrations, the Furrows 100 challenge will take place on Sunday July 1 and will begin at the Furrows FordStore dealership in Haybridge Road, in Hadley.

Cyclists will get the chance to choose between a 50km route (with a rest stop at Furrows of Shrewsbury) and a 100km route (which will include rest stops at the Furrows dealerships in Shrewsbury and Oswestry).

Furrows Group New Car Sales Manager, Antony Frost, said the event followed the very successful Tour de Ford event last year which the motor dealers organised in conjunction with Ford and Team Sky.

“Last year, we had over 80 cyclists who chose between a 30-mile route and a tougher 50-mile challenge, and as we’re celebrating 100 years in business in 2018, we decided this year to give supporters the opportunity to really put themselves to the test with a 100km route.

“Entries were limited to 80 people on a first come, first served basis at www.Furrows100.co.uk and we’ve already reached that initial target, but there may be an opportunity to grab a place if anyone drops out.

“The event isn’t a race or a competition – it’s a social ride that’s open to people of all abilities, and we’re looking forward to welcoming cyclists from all over the county.

“It’s free to enter, but Furrows staff on site will be happy to receive donations on the day for our nominated charities: Severn Hospice, Midlands Air Ambulance, and Hope House.”

Prior to the start of the challenge, staff from Plush Hill Cycles (who have cycle shops in Telford and Church Stretton) will be on hand at the Telford dealership to help cyclists prepare their bikes, and to carry out safety checks and minor repairs.

Cyclists will arrive at the Haybridge Road site from 8.30am onwards, ready for a 9.30am start.

“Last year, local cyclists really enjoyed getting a feel for the Team Sky experience on our local roads, and we had cycling fans of all ages and abilities taking part, so we’re hoping they will be just as enthusiastic this time around,” said Antony.